The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra plays live to picture at the November 29 Walt Disney Concert Hall matinee, with the composer conducting.

The LA Phil’s November 29 presentation of Elf in Concert puts a familiar holiday movie on a giant screen at Walt Disney Concert Hall with its score played live by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. The matinee is listed for 2 p.m. Pacific, with John Debney, who composed the film’s score, listed as conductor. It is part of a two-day engagement in the LA Phil’s Deck the Hall program. A fan who has already watched Buddy’s trip to New York can come to this screening with a different thing to listen for. The score will have an audience of its own while the movie keeps moving.

The venue’s event page describes a presentation played to picture. That is a fairly specific kind of film event. It gives you the continuing story, dialogue and the screen, while the orchestra performs Debney’s music in the room. People arriving with some familiarity with the movie can follow it on both levels. They can wait for a comic beat they remember and hear how an entrance from the orchestra changes the feeling around it. Debney’s role adds an immediate connection between the music made for the movie and the particular performance the audience hears.

Houston Symphony’s archival program notes explain the Elf in Concert format. The November 29 Los Angeles performance has its own program and performers.

What playing the score live changes

A film score lives inside a succession of short decisions. It can enter as an image appears, move behind a line of dialogue or carry the viewer across a cut when the film changes locations. A live orchestra still has to make each of those transitions serve the picture. This is what makes the format distinct from a concert suite in which a conductor can choose a pace mainly for the people on stage and in the seats. A scene can establish a deadline that the music has to meet. The orchestra can bring its own articulation to that deadline and give the audience an extra reason to notice it.

The original film follows Buddy, an adult who was raised among Santa’s elves, as he tries to find his father in New York. His ability to react to commonplace things with enormous enthusiasm helps give the movie its familiar contrasts. A scene can be funny to the audience and entirely sincere to Buddy. A change in the score can make the two perspectives feel closer or farther apart. With the orchestra visible, a viewer can take in the expression on Buddy’s face and the activity creating that other layer of the scene. What is immediate at home can become an experience you can separate into parts.

Listen to how the music handles movement. A large group of instruments can give a snowy exterior or a change of location a feeling of scale. A small change in sound can direct attention to a character crossing a space or pausing before speaking. In a theater we often follow those signals without being expected to give them a name. The film-concert format offers the same cues to the same picture, with the additional opportunity to look down toward the people making them. It is an accessible point of entry for an audience with more experience watching films than listening to orchestras.

Why Debney’s credit matters for this performance

The LA Phil describes the score as Debney’s and identifies him on the podium. It is one of the clearest features of the listing because there is a difference between hearing a composer’s work performed and hearing it with that same composer conducting. A conductor can communicate changes in tempo or emphasis to the musicians, but an audience does not have to infer exactly which choices belong to which part of his career. The useful point is that the person listed to lead the performance has an existing relationship to the score and its place in the film. That gives a familiar cue a little more context.

There is also a venue distinction worth making before somebody purchases a ticket. The orchestra has the Hollywood Bowl in its name. The matinee is at Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles. The Saturday and Sunday listings are parts of the same engagement at that hall. Someone planning a visit should consult the event page rather than using the orchestra’s name as the location. The time for this particular performance is Sunday at 2 p.m. Pacific. The venue also provides details about ticket options, seating, access and transport for anyone making a trip on the day.

A familiar movie can still ask for a new kind of attention

The film’s popularity makes it likely that at least some people in a household already recognize its major beats. That can work in favor of the concert. A person who knows the details of the story can sit back and hear how the score changes when a scene has to turn from a joke to a moment between family members. A first-time viewer can enjoy the picture and learn that the sound moving with it has a visible source. Both can talk afterward about what the music gave to a scene they remember, even if they arrived with very different reasons to see it.

The concert’s distributor lists Elf as one of its film-with-orchestra presentations and links the recorded score separately. That gives a person who liked the experience a way to hear the music afterward, without treating the recording as documentation of the Los Angeles performance. A recorded cue can be a useful memory aid. What the concert adds is the sight of instrumentalists working together while an audience sees exactly what the cue was written to accompany. You can explore the music on its own at another time and still come away from the matinee with an appreciation of what it does alongside the picture.

For the November 29 audience, the simplest way to think about Elf in Concert is to consider what experience you want from the afternoon. The movie carries its familiar story across the screen. The orchestra gives that story a living pace and a new acoustic setting. Watching both is possible without trying to watch everything that happens in every cue. Pick a few scenes, hear what changes when the music comes in, and let the rest of the film take its course. The LA Phil’s presentation gives a holiday favorite a reason to leave the living room.

Original sources

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