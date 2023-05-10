Ed Sheeran Uncovers Key Factors that Swayed Jury in ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Trial

Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence in First Interview After Copyright Infringement Victory

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has recently opened up in his first interview following his triumph in a copyright infringement case. Sheeran had faced accusations of copying music chords from Marvin Gaye’s timeless hit “Let’s Get It On” in his own chart-topping song from 2014, “Thinking Out Loud.”

During a guest appearance on “Good Morning America,” Sheeran disclosed the key factor that helped him win over the jury. “101 songs with the same chord sequence,” he revealed. However, he also acknowledged that this was merely the tip of the iceberg, indicating that the similarities extended far beyond that initial count. “It was very quick to see that and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s not original,'” he remarked.d

Throughout the trial, Sheeran strategically utilized his musical talents by playing the guitar while testifying on the stand. He explained that he had longed to share his musical abilities in court, emphasizing the importance of thorough preparation and not rushing the process. “I’ve been wanting to do it for ages… you have to… do your due diligence in court, so I just waited, and I knew I would have my day to explain it,” he expressed.

In a significant ruling, the jury declared Sheeran not liable in the copyright infringement lawsuit brought against him by the family of singer-songwriter Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Marvin Gaye’s iconic track. The lawsuit sought a staggering $100 million in damages. Following the verdict, Sheeran expressed his gratitude for the jury’s ability to see through the plaintiff’s experts’ attempts to present misleading comparisons between the two songs. He lamented the devastating experience of being accused of stealing someone else’s work and called for unity among songwriters and the writing community to restore common sense in the industry. Sheeran advocated for the use of trusted individuals as music experts to ensure that the creative process can continue unhindered.

In addition to his legal victory, Sheeran recently released a documentary series titled “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All” on Disney+. In the series, he opens up about the personal struggles he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, faced after her cancer diagnosis. The couple embarked on documenting the making of Sheeran’s album, including the production of music videos and live performances. The documentary took an unexpected turn, focusing on grief and the profound impact it had on their lives. Sheeran commended the resulting documentary as a beautiful depiction of their experience.

Looking ahead, the 32-year-old artist expressed his excitement about touring in North America, marking his return after a five-year hiatus from the region. Despite the demanding schedule of multiple performances each week, Sheeran finds solace in the balance it provides for his family life. Playing two nights a week allows him to spend the rest of his time being a devoted father at home.

Sheeran has been candid about the challenging moments he has faced in recent months. Learning of his wife’s cancer diagnosis during her pregnancy, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter resorted to writing seven songs in a mere four hours as a coping mechanism. Reflecting on the experience, Seaborn shared her thoughts on mortality and the desire to leave a meaningful legacy. In the docuseries episode titled “Love,” the couple delved into their journey through Seaborn’s battle with cancer. Sheeran emphasized that he wants to be seen as more than just a music machine, highlighting his roles as a father, son, and friend. For him, writing songs becomes a cathartic outlet during intense and emotional moments.