Ed Asner, Bob Saget, and Others Snubbed by Oscars In Memoriam Tribute

The 94th Academy Awards came to a close, and while we’re still waiting for the dust to settle, there’s only one thing that everyone will remember about this year’s show. Yup, I’m talking about the miserable “In Memorium” tribute.

The program segment, which was Soundtracked to Norman Greenbaum’s ill-advisedly optimistic ‘Spirit in the Sky,’ highlighted some of Hollywood’s most famous people who had died within the previous year. Actors Sidney Poitier, Olympia Dukakis, Betty White, William Hurt, and Dean Stockwell were among them.

Many were enraged, however, as many major names had been passed over; among them was much-missed comedian Bob Saget, who was best known for his television career but also appeared in a number of films and — more significantly — actually won a Student Academy Award for his 1977 documentary Through Adam’s Eyes.

Michael Nesmith, Norm Macdonald, Ed Asner, Meat Loaf, and director-actor Robert Downey Sr. were among the celebrities who were left off the list. Perhaps the most notable snub was to French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who had a flourishing film career before dying in a skiing accident in January.

With their limited amount of time, the filmmakers may not have time to please everyone. They simply don’t have enough time to go through all of these names, and rushing through them would detract from the gravity of the moment; people in film-centric professions should be prioritized over TV personalities. Ulliel and Saget are still a mystery, however.

But hey, I’m guessing the Academy would rather take this being the most anticipated 2022 Oscars controversy than what really occurred on stage last night.