‘Dwayne Your Kids Don’t Even Like You’: Kevin Hart Trolls Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in ‘Super Pets’ Interview

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are the greatest buddy team in Hollywood, and they’ll be starring together in DC’s League of Super Pets. The comic timing that is passed down from their real-life friendship has been praised by audiences for the actor pair’s chemistry. They’ve both been in many films together, including Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It was said that they had “checked all the action adventure family boxes now animation” when they performed side by side.

The DC’s League of Super Pets was on a promotional tour. They did interviews where they joked around with each other. They said it felt right to work together again because this is the fifth time they have done so. The Rock pulled the comedian’s leg and said he was adopted to begin with.

Dwayne Johnson was looking at the photo that her 6-year-old daughter, Jasmine’s recent pranks. She drew a mustache and unibrow on his face to which Kevin Hart laughed and said, “That clearly shows that your kid doesn’t like you”, Dwayne Johnson quickly responded, “is there a Kevin picture”.

