Dwayne Jonson Destroys the ‘Suicide Squad’ Ayer Cut in a Savage Roast

The DCEU’s abandoned Snyderverse has been the source of a lot of speculation for more than half a decade, and much of it has focused on Black Adam star and producer Dwayne Johnson.

Fans have long pointed to The Rock’s immediately upcoming solo franchise as the method to bring back Henry Cavill‘s canonical Kryptonian, and without even speaking of the far-fetched speculation stating that A-lister would rebel against Warner Bros. to single-handedly resurrect and restore the discontinued corner of his own mythology on his own.

However, thanks to Johnson’s recent social media outrage, the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut subset has only increased in fury. It started off rather innocently, with 50-year-old hype machine generating more excitement for Black Adam’s impending arrival at San Diego Comic-Con.

The #ReleaseTheAyerCut hashtag immediately followed, hoping that Johnson would acknowledge the long-running effort to have the maligned antihero ensemble reedited and rereleased in its proper form. The Man in Black’s response was less than encouraging, unfortunately.

No, because Black Adam doesn’t give a fuck. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2022

Indeed, the comments range from those who found it amusing to those who are shocked that a high-ranking member of the DCEU’s onscreen arsenal, one that has been reminding us for what feels like forever that he’s about to change the franchise’s hierarchy of power, would shade Suicide Squad so harshly.

That isn’t to say that Johnson just took a huge dump on the Ayer Cut, but it’s obvious he has more important matters on his mind as Black Adam gets closer to release.