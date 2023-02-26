Dwayne Johnson, Well-Known For His Self-Promotion Skills, Promotes the Heck Out of His Energy Drinks

It almost seems like Dwayne Johnson is always trying to sell you something, doesn’t it?

We understand that self-promotion is a must in the entertainment industry, and The Rock has certainly become an internationally acclaimed star by successfully building his public image as one of Hollywood’s premiere hype men. Yet with each endeavor he undertakes, almost every move he makes seems to be crafted for promotional gain – demonstrating how devotedly committed The Rock is to marketing himself and all his projects.

As he made his way to present an award at the Grammys, Teremana tequila was featured prominently in Dwayne Johnson’s social media posts. On Valentine’s Day too, because no romantic date would be complete without a taste of this exclusive alcohol crafted and distributed by The Rock himself – with due benefits from its profits!

While taking a break from shooting the highly anticipated action film Red Notice, 50-year old Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and released an inspiring gym video. All his millions of followers had to do was get on board with ZOA energy drinks for more motivation! Before this momentous occasion, he also established a football league that unfortunately didn’t last long.

Everyone knows that social media can be a hotbed of subtle messaging if you aren’t observant, but Ryan Reynolds has become an absolute master at crafting viral advertisements. His fellow A-list business mogul and co-star in Hobbs & Shaw and Red Notice, however, prefers to rely on name-dropping and tagging his product – ZOA – multiple times. Don’t forget; it could soon be coming to your neighborhood retail outlet!