Dwayne Johnson Spoke about the Possibility of Having a Superman Showdown in a Future DC Film.

With all of the recent changes to the DC film universe, it can be difficult to keep track of what is happening with our favorite characters. The cast of Black Adam, which is anchored by Dwayne Johnson‘s portrayal of the title antihero, will be announced this month.

Black Adam has fought a number of important characters in DC’s comics, including Clark Kent/ Superman, which has fans particularly excited to see Johnson and Cavill’s versions of the characters onscreen. On the set of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson discussed his character’s actions with Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com at the red carpet premiere. He was tight-lipped about whether or not a Black Adam/Superman crossover would occur in the film, although he did promise that it will be spectacular.

Johnson stated that he is unsure whether or not the “I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don’t know if that’s the way to go. And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will… as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We’ll let that lead us.” should occur and that fans will have to pay close attention to Black Adam to get a sense of what may happen.

“Now we’ve gotten to a great place where we’ve delivered for the audience. And when I say ‘we’re listening to the audience,’ they know we mean it. And when we say, ‘we’re building up the DC Universe,’ we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, ‘welcome home,’ you know who I’m talking about.” Johnson continued. “We can’t go right there right away.”

Is Superman from the Man of Steel sequel set to appear in Black Adam?

While it hasn’t been confirmed that Cavill will reprise his role as Superman in Black Adam, Johnson has long expressed a desire for him to do so. While chatting with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con this year, Johnson stated that Cavill’s version of the character from Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and both versions of Justice League is “the Superman of our generation.”

Johnson had some strong words to say about Cavill back in 2017, calling him “I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman,” and praising his Superman skills. “He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say ‘This guy is Superman.’ My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time.” said Johnson. His business partner Dany Garcia has been supportive of Cavill’s career for many years.

What is Black Adam about?

After almost five thousand years in jail, antihero Black Adam is set free into contemporary times in Black Adam. His barbaric methods and method of doing things appeal to the attention of the Justice Society of America, who try to educate him how to be a hero rather than a villain while also trying to stifle his rampage. They must work together to combat a power greater than Adam himself.

Jaume Collett-Serra, who you may recognize from directing Jungle Cruise, is at the helm for Black Adam. Additionally, Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) plays Hawkman while Quintessa Swindell stars as Cyclone. Rounding out the cast are Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz,, and Pierce Brosnan playing Doctor Fate . Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzarim Mohammed Amer James Cusati-Moyer ,and Bodhi Sabongui make up the rest of this film’s brilliant ensemble.

Are you excited to see Henry Cavill’s Superman in Black Adam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

DC’s Black Adam will only be appearing in theaters come October 21st.