Dwayne Johnson Shares a Series of Revealing Pictures From the ‘Black Adam’ Re-shoots

Dwaynespeak to the press about a “hierarchy of power is about to change” may have been getting old, with Black Adam star and producer Dwayne Johnson mixing up his language now that the DCEU blockbuster is in post-production for an October release.

Last week, the actor opted for calling the superpowered spectacle a “paradigm shift” when offering fans an insight into the extra photography, but he’s reverted to basics for his latest social media tease. There will be a lot of disappointed individuals if The Rock fails to live up to his promise, even if Black Adam is sure to be a monster hit regardless.

The man who built his reputation on being the most hard-working person in the room, and based on recent Black Adam behind-the-scenes photographs, appears to be delivering just enough intensity to the proceedings.

Since he first expressed his intentions to play the title role 15 years ago, we’ve known since the start that Black Adam is a major life passion project for the 50-year-old, and it may be a watershed moment for the DCEU as a whole.

After all, Black Adam isn’t presently linked to any of the major DC characters in the SnyderVerse. However, everyone is expecting Shazam’s namesake antihero to cross paths with Zachary Levi’s character at some point. In five months, we’ll have a better idea of whether or not the power hierarchy has truly changed.