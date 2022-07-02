Dwayne Johnson Hints at a Superman Appearance in ‘Black Adam’

Since the final casting for Black Adam was announced, speculation has run rife that a cameo from Henry Cavill’s Superman was in store.

On the one hand, it makes perfect sense when the two are familiar with one another on a personal level, and Cavill’s manager Dany Garcia is also Dwayne Johnson‘s ex-wife and business partner. The involvement of Seven Bucks gives the leading man and producer a tremendous amount of creative control over the upcoming DCEU blockbuster, but can Kal-El really show up?

We’ve heard on at least a dozen separate occasions that the franchise’s long-absent Kryptonian will make a surprise appearance, but it has not yet come close to being verified. Johnson recently responded to fans on Twitter, and many people are interpreting his comments as a sign that we may be seeing the two all-powerful heroes confront one another face.

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

Obviously, that’s not a promise, but it doesn’t mean Cavill couldn’t theoretically be involved in the inevitable Black Adam sequels. Even though he hasn’t donned the blue tights since Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots wrapped in the summer of 2017, The Witcher star hasn’t given up on Superman, and neither have his army of supporters.

If Black Adam doesn’t happen, the attention will shift to the second chapter of Johnson’s planned multi-film series, because it isn’t like The Rock to drop a so blatant clue without having at least a somewhat concrete plan in place where things might be going next.