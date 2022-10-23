Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans A Glance at Black Adam Credit Scene

***Spoiler Alert***

This story contains information regarding the ending of Black Adam. If you have not seen the film, stop reading now! The order of power in the DC Universe is reversed in the post-credit scene of Black Adam, which features a cameo from Henry Cavill‘s Superman.

As the first Black Adam reviews come in, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares another form of reception on Twitter–the theater reaction from opening night.

Johnson posted an audio recording of fans reacting to Superman’s cameo in Black Adam, revealing the intense reaction of the audience. He called it an “audience eruption.”

Dwayne Johnson, also known by his stage name The Rock, tweeted about how much fun Black Adam is. He said that it’s a great time at the movies and that the audience erupted into applause at the end of the film. Black Adam opened number one in France, Korea and Indonesia last night, and tonight it opens in the rest of the world.

Chills! #BlackAdam was an amazing time at the movies — here’s an insane audience eruption at the end of BLACK ADAM from last night in France. We opened #1 in France, Korea & Indonesia and the rest of the world opens tonight. Have fun tonight! ~ dj#fansfirst

“I could cry”

THIS EMOTION 🥹🥹

really captures how so many people are feeling about #BlackAdam

Very true story and very real emotions. Fans FINALLY feel SEEN and HEARD. We delivered a GREAT MOVIE. Love u guys

Enjoy the movie TONIGHT#BlackAdam #JSA@DCComics @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/X129YfU9kF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 21, 2022

Black Adam does have a post-credit scene.

Black Adam has a scene in the middle of the credits that plays after the main end credits sequence.

A.R.G,U.S Director and Suicide Squad assembler Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) gives Black Adam his “only warning” not to stray from his homeland of Kahndaq after she assembling the Justice Society which consists of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

“Kahndaq is your prison now. You step one foot outside of it, you will not live to regret it,” Waller sternly states. The reigning Black Adam smirkily replies: “There’s no one on this planet that can stop me.”

“I can call in a favor and send people who aren’t from this planet,” Waller retorts, not discussing Task Force X. Not daunted, the god-like Black Adam tells her to “send them all.”

“As you wish.” With that, Black Adam fires a bolt of superhuman electricity, destroying the hologram. Through the smoke comes Waller’s favor–Superman himself, wearing a brightened blue and red suit with his yellow emblem emerging from the darkness like beacon.

It has been a while since anyone has made the world this nervous, Superman tells an unyielding Black Adam. With just a hint of the classic John Williams Superman theme, the Man of Steel says: “Black Adam… we should talk.”

Dwayne Johnson talks about the potential for a Superman cameo in Black Adam during an interview.

Johnson stated that Dany Garcia, his long-time business partner advocated for Henry and that it simply came down to their shared love for Superman. With the new leadership at Warner Brothers, Johnson saw this as an amazing opportunity. He promises to do everything in his power to make sure Black Adam lives up too and possibly surpasses all expectations set by fans of the mythology.

Johnson added: “And if we do our job right, at the end of the movie, then in comes not only the most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe in Superman — but also the one that the fans want.”

Black Adam, DC’s new film, is now in theaters.