Dwayne Johnson Gets Fans Excited for ‘Black Adam’ Comic-Con Panel in New Video

Dwayne Johnson has announced that there will be a major Black Adam Hall H panel at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2022. This will be an incredible event that you won’t want to miss!

Dwayne Johnson just announced a major Black Adam panel at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The Rock has been attached to the role of Black Adam for over a decade, and his solo debut is finally gearing up for its release later this year.

Black Adam is a movie that is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It is a spin-off of Shazam! which tells the story of how Black Adam became a slave and got his powers from the wizard Shazam.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the star of the Black Adam movie. He is a superhero who fights against the Justice Society of America. Other superheroes debuting in this movie include Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

After years of development and being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Adam finished filming last month. Now, with the film set for a theatrical release in October, more exciting news has arrived.

The Rock announced on Instagram that Black Adam, “the most electrifying man in the DC Universe,” will be appearing at San Diego Comic-Con. On Saturday, July 23, Black Adam will have his own panel on the prestigious Hall H stage, which can accommodate around 6,000 guests.

The panel will feature appearances from the main character himself, Johnson, and the other characters in the movie, including Centineo, Swindell, and Hodge. The director of the movie, Collet-Serra, will also be appearing. Watch Johnson make the epic announcement and hype up Black Adam’s SDCC 2022 panel below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

The Rock laid out the schedule:

⚡️COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE ⚡️

FINALLY…

The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON ⚡️

BLACK ADAM⚡️

JSA: JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA

DIRECTOR: JAUME COLLET-SERRA

SATURDAY JULY 23rd.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

COMIC-CON

HALL H

6,000 STRONG 💪🏾⚡️

I’ll see you then…

LGF.

BA⚡️

Warner Bros. has a long history of debuting trailers at Comic-Con. In his announcement, Johnson said that “Black Adam is bringing gifts” which will make the experience “so special and unforgettable for the fans.”

Black Adam already released its first official trailer a day after finishing production. The upcoming Hall H event would be a good time to show people another look at the highly anticipated film. This will likely be released online shortly after the event.

Black Adam is the first movie in the DCEU’s live-action slate for the year. The Rock is in it and it comes out in theaters on October 21. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is coming out in December and it might have a teaser for Zachary Levi’s sequel at the end of Black Adam.

The power dynamic in the DCEU is changing. This change has been hinted at for a long time by Johnson. The upcoming Black Adam SDCC panel could be a major step forward towards the future of the DCEU.