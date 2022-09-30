Dwayne Johnson Announces ‘Black Adam’ Global Tour to Promote Film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s fans rejoice- he is set to appear in Black Adam as his live-action superhero debut later this year. The DC universe entry has been a work in progress for nearly 10 years.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Johnson taking on the role of Black Adam throughout the film’s trailers and television commercials, and with the premiere approaching fast, it appears that he and his castmates will be having a good time in style.

On Tuesday, Johnson announced that Black Adam will be on a worldwide world tour from October 3rd to October 20th, visiting Mexico City, New York City, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, London, Madrid, and Los Angeles.

Pumped to announce the start of our #BlackAdam Global Tour. This has been my 10-year+ long passion project, and there's no better way to share it with the world than touring the globe. Thank you all so much for your early support. It's time to get down to business! See you soon, Mexico City! You're up first!

After nearly five thousand years in captivity, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is set free into modern times in Black Adam. His straightforward methods and way of dispensing justice pique the curiosity of the Justice Society of America, who attempts to stop his rampage while also attempting to teach him how to be a hero rather than a villain. They must collaborate to counteract a power greater than Adam himself.

Get ready to see Black Adam in theaters on October 21st!