‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie Reveals at Comic-Con Featuring Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is giving people a first look at the movie. The people who are walking around the San Diego Convention Center can see it and now can you.

Chris Pine seems to be a bard, playing a lute and then attacking with a sword. Michelle Rodriguez is holding a battle axe and Regé-Jean Page has a dagger and sword. Smith appears to be a wizard and Lillis seems to be a druid or ranger. Grant is holding a torch and some tea in the last scene.

Paramount Pictures had a panel for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in Comic-Con’s Hall H on Thursday afternoon. The cast and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley attended.

At the top of the turn order. #sdcc pic.twitter.com/JxHvKnzvap — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) July 21, 2022

According to Hasbro, Paramount and eOne are working together on a feature based on Dungeons & Dragons. The producers are Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer, with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian.

The film is a fantasy, but it will also be light-hearted. The director has said that the film takes inspiration from “Game of Thrones” as well as other works like “The Princess Bride,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and “The Goonies.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to come out in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Check out the trailer below!