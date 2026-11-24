The 2003 Cartoon Network series is part of a group of Warner animation library additions. Tubi has given no end date.

Duck Dodgers is scheduled to join Tubi’s free streaming library on December 1. Nick Valdez reported the date for ComicBook.com on November 23, citing Tubi’s own announcement. The Cartoon Network series sent Daffy Duck and Porky Pig into space in 2003 and ended its original run in 2005. The streaming addition gives viewers a straightforward opportunity to see how Warner Bros. Animation developed a Looney Tunes short into a world that could last beyond a single assignment.

Tubi’s December group also includes Xiaolin Showdown, MAD and Wacky Races, according to the same reporting. Duck Dodgers is a library arrival, so the date identifies when the catalog listing is due to appear. The announcement reviewed for this story supplies no end date or season-by-season inventory. A viewer with a particular adventure in mind will get the clearest answer from the service’s list of episodes once the title is live.

Warner Bros. Classics presents the opening of the 2003 Duck Dodgers series.

The idea that made the trip from a short

The title comes from Duck Dodgers in the 24½th Century, the original Looney Tunes short. Daffy’s character is a space hero whose confidence can easily outpace his judgment. Porky’s Space Cadet has to keep the project moving while his superior talks himself into new complications. It is a productive pairing because both characters can be funny while doing different jobs. Daffy makes a scene harder to manage and Porky keeps enough of the assignment in view for the audience to understand what has gone wrong.

Turning that setup into television asks more of it. A short can set the objective, send the characters after the same prize and finish before they have any reason to revisit how they work together. A series has to give the situation other places to go. In Duck Dodgers, returning colleagues and adversaries become part of a recognizable arrangement. The two leads can travel to a new place without the writers having to replace the relationships that give the action its timing.

Mars is part of that larger frame. The connections with Martian characters give the stories a point of reference when Dodgers and his cadet visit different places. Viewers can get a laugh from the geographic scale of their assignments and another from how personally Dodgers takes them. That is a flexible kind of comedy. The setting makes room for ships, equipment and elaborate plans. The characters still have the familiar problem of getting in their own way at exactly the moment things need to go smoothly.

The show can also turn other pieces of Warner’s catalog into material for that central joke. ComicBook.com points to the episode that makes Dodgers a member of the Green Lantern Corps. The change in uniform and the familiar comic-book premise give him a new way to overestimate his expertise. Borrowing a larger mythology can work as a tribute for an audience that recognizes it and as a visual gag for a viewer who simply understands what being issued an unfamiliar tool means for Daffy.

Why a streaming arrival matters for this series

Tubi has offered older Warner animation in groups, and that affects how viewers rediscover a show. A title once encountered on a programmed channel can be searched for by name. In a scheduled lineup, a viewer might enter with whichever episode is playing after school. On demand, somebody can choose an early installment to learn the basic setup, or look for an episode connected to another series they already enjoy. That difference in access makes it easier to recognize the ways a television adaptation builds on a short.

The shifts in how the series can be found can make dates sound more definitive than they are. December 1 identifies this particular Tubi window. It does not establish the first time the series has ever been offered digitally, and it does not tell a reader whether it will join the platform in the same form in another country. The original premiere years and the new listing describe different events. One tells us when the show first reached Cartoon Network. The other tells us when a current U.S. option is due.

The arrival also puts this particular group of cartoons in one place for readers returning to a style of programming they may not have seen for some time. Someone coming for Wacky Races has a useful comparison built into the same month’s list. The thrill of a contest can structure a broad cartoon ensemble. Duck Dodgers often gets similar energy by giving a character a task and then asking his ego to get there ahead of him. That is an observable difference in how two shows can make jokes out of ambition and bad timing.

What to notice when revisiting it

Start with who moves a scene forward. Dodgers often draws the attention because his reactions are broad, while the cadet’s smaller changes of expression tell you how things are going. That contrast can make the action clear even when the plot has introduced unfamiliar technology or a reference some viewers will miss. It also explains why the two characters can sustain a great deal of screen time together without each having to compete for the same laugh.

The attraction for a new viewer is that space travel is only half the premise. The show gives Daffy a job with enough authority to create complications and puts him beside someone inclined to fix them. That holds up whether the viewer knows the old short, comes to the series through Cartoon Network memories or spots it next to other Looney Tunes choices in a streaming menu. Viewers choosing a starting point can look at how quickly the series introduces their partnership rather than trying to catch every connection.

The mechanics of the comedy are also easy to spot in brief exchanges. If the captain changes the subject when the cadet asks a reasonable question, the audience can often see the next mistake forming before the assignment itself has gone wrong. That makes timing as important as the scale of an adventure.

Look for Duck Dodgers on Tubi from December 1 and check the season picker for the exact episodes on offer. If a particular crossover or installment is the reason for returning, use the listing to confirm it. The announcement makes the show easier to find. What’s worth revisiting is how much Warner’s artists and writers got out of sending two very different cartoon characters on the same trip.

Sources

December animation slate announcement — Tubi · official X account, November 20, 2026

Lost Cartoon Network Classic Finally Getting Streaming Release After 23 Years — ComicBook.com · Nick Valdez, November 23, 2026

Open | Duck Dodgers | Warner Archive — Warner Bros. Classics, 2019 archive upload

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