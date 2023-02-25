Dua Lipa Raised the Bar for Thirst to a Whole New Level with Steamy Selfie

Is that the heat of winter storms, or is it simply Dua Lipa? There can be no doubt as to who’s behind this wave of warmth across the United States. It’s always been her!

Dua Lipa radiates captivating beauty, looking like a million bucks in an alluring black negligee. Her ability to command the attention of any room is unparalleled and she has millions of Instagram followers enthralled with her presence – Louisville native Jack Harlow included! So taken by Dua’s iconicity, he wrote a song dedicated purely to her stunningness.

The sheer, floral-embroidered gown that Dua Lipa wore for the Giuliano Calza show during Milan Fashion Week left us mesmerized. It was even more apparent from her Instagram post comments – with a flurry of heart-eye emojis, flames and praises like “unreal,” it’s clear that we’re not alone in our admiration for this stunning look!

It’s safe to say we’ve been channeling our inner Blanche Devereaux lately, as the summer heat has us dousing ourselves in water and fanning up a storm! Just thought you should be warned.

If you were left speechless by the beauty and artistry of this piece, we definitely don’t blame you. Dua Lipa perfectly embodied her look with a classic brooding stare in one of the shots that brings out all its glory. With only minimal makeup to let the negligee do most of the talking, she complimented it exquisitely with some bright red nails to finish off an already perfect ensemble. Moreover, she shared a video on Calza’s runway as soon as his designs hit center stage which showed us what must have been an incredible evening!

As any Dua Lipa fan would know, a stunning Instagram post is second nature for her. In fact, she’s doing the world an incredible favor with every picture – keeping us all well hydrated as we quickly grab our ice-cold water after going through her account! With such beauty and grace, it’s no wonder that scrolling through her page ignites waves of admiration across the globe.

Dua Lipa’s style is as captivating as her music and we are blessed to witness it. From crop tops to open-back dresses, Dua never fails to blow us away with her fashion sense; so much that Jack Harlow must be continuously singing his own rendition of ‘Dua Lipa’ after seeing the iconic black negligee she wore! Here’s an ode to our beloved pop star who doesn’t fail in dazzling us every chance she gets.