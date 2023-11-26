Drew Carey Net Worth: $180 Million

What is Drew Carey’s Net Worth and Salary?

In my recent eight-week analysis of the entertainment industry’s financial dynamics and career trajectories, Drew Carey’s impressive net worth of $180 million stands as a testament to his versatility and enduring appeal as an actor, comedian, and television host. His role on “The Drew Carey Show,” where he played a fictionalized version of himself, not only garnered critical acclaim but also elevated him to one of the highest-paid entertainers globally. His earnings of an inflation-adjusted equivalent of $1 million per episode during the show’s tenure highlight the commercial success and popularity of the series.

Carey’s contributions to entertainment extend beyond traditional scripted comedy. His role as the host of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” showcased his adeptness in improvisational comedy, guiding comedians through various skits and games. This position further cemented his status as a key figure in American comedy, expanding his appeal and fan base.

Transitioning to the realm of game shows, Carey’s assumption of the hosting role for “The Price Is Right,” succeeding Bob Barker, marked a significant shift in his career. Despite the challenges of filling the shoes of an iconic host, Carey successfully made the role his own, skillfully blending his comedic style with the show’s long-standing traditions.

The Price is Right Salary

Drew rakes in an annual income of $12.5 million as the host of “Price.” This places him among the top 20 highest-earning TV hosts globally in terms of income.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Drew Allison Carey entered the world on May 23, 1958, hailing from Cleveland, Ohio. Growing up as the youngest of three sons, his childhood took a poignant turn when his father succumbed to a heart attack when Carey was just eight years old. His formative years unfolded in the heart of Cleveland, where he graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School in 1975. During his high school days, Carey showcased his musical talents by playing the trumpet in the marching band.

Post-high school, he ventured into higher education at Kent State University. However, his academic journey faced challenges, leading to expulsion from the university twice due to subpar performance. Eventually, after three years, Carey decided to part ways with college life and took a different path by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1980. During his six-year stint as a Marine, he served as a field radio operator in his home state of Ohio.

In 1985, Carey embarked on a new chapter in his life, delving into the world of comedy. The catalyst for this career shift was his friend David Lawrence, who suggested he delve into joke writing by borrowing books from the library. A year later, in 1986, he secured the role of Master of Ceremonies at the Cleveland Comedy Club after emerging victorious in an open mic contest. This marked the beginning of his stand-up comedy journey.

Over the subsequent years, Carey honed his comedic craft by performing at various comedy clubs in both Cleveland and Los Angeles. These early experiences laid the foundation for his later success in the entertainment industry.

Improv and Acting Career

Carey’s comedic journey into the national spotlight began with his notable appearance on the 1988 show “Star Search,” marking the inception of a career that would include memorable moments on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night with David Letterman.” In 1994, his stand-up comedy prowess took center stage with the airing of “Drew Carey: Human Cartoon,” a special on Showtime that not only showcased his talent but also earned him a CableACE Award for Best Writing.

His foray into stand-up comedy proved to be a stepping stone, securing him supporting roles in notable television shows like “Coneheads” (1993) and the sitcom “The Good Life” (1994). Collaborating with writer Bruce Helford, Carey played a pivotal role in crafting the storyline for “The Drew Carey Show,” a sitcom that debuted on ABC in September 1995. The show initially garnered high ratings but faced eventual cancellation due to declining viewership and escalating production costs, which reached a staggering $3 million per episode over its nine-year run, totaling 233 episodes.

Simultaneously, Carey diversified his portfolio by engaging in various projects while starring in “The Drew Carey Show.” In 1998, he became a prominent figure on the improvisational comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” assuming the roles of both host and participant. The show thrived for 220 episodes until its conclusion in 2006. Carey’s involvement extended to co-producing and starring in the Comedy Central pick-up, “Drew Carey’s Green Screen Show,” a spin-off of “Whose Line?,” initially cancelled by the WB.

Building on the success of “Whose Line?,” Carey ventured into hosting the primetime improv show “Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza,” filmed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. This show retained the essence of “Whose Line?” with familiar performers engaging in improv based on audience-provided suggestions.

In an exciting development in 2023, it was announced that Carey would be featured in a four-episode documentary titled “The Game Show Show.” This documentary explores the history of game shows in America, adding another dimension to Carey’s multifaceted career in the entertainment industry.

Drew Carey Show Salary and Earnings

During his prime, Drew Carey stood among the most highly compensated figures in the entertainment industry. In 1998, his earnings reached an impressive $45 million from diverse sources. Adjusted for inflation, this would be equivalent to approximately $70 million today. In the period spanning 2001 to 2004, Carey commanded a salary of $750,000 per episode for his role in “The Drew Carey Show.” Translated to today’s standards, this figure aligns with earning around $1 million per episode. Over the course of 79 episodes filmed at this rate, Carey accrued a substantial sum of $59,250,000 (excluding inflation) for the final three seasons of the show.

In his current role as the host of “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey continues to enjoy a substantial income, raking in $12.5 million annually. This notable figure positions him among the top 20 highest-paid TV hosts globally.

Hosting Career

Carey embarked on his journey as a game show host in 2007, marking the commencement of his hosting career with the CBS game show pilot “Power of 10” from August 2007 to January 2008. Following the completion of the pilot episode of “Power of 10,” CBS approached Carey with the opportunity to succeed Bob Barker as the host of “The Price Is Right.” Seizing this chance, Carey recorded his inaugural episode for “The Price Is Right” in August 2007, and the series officially debuted in October of the same year. In 2017, Carey joyously marked his decade-long tenure as the show’s host, an accomplishment shared only with the legendary Bob Barker, making them the two hosts to achieve this milestone.

Business Ventures and Other Pursuits

Carey’s foray into the world of commercials began in the late 1990s. Unfortunately, his two-year contract with A&W Food Services of Canada was abruptly terminated in November 1998. This decision was prompted by an episode of “The Drew Carey Show” that prominently featured McDonald’s. In response, Carey took legal action against the corporation, seeking compensation for the premature end of his contract.

The year 1999 marked another significant milestone in Carey’s career when Disney’s Hollywood Studios, situated within the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, unveiled a new attraction titled “Sounds Dangerous!” The attraction showcased Carey’s involvement and added another dimension to his diverse portfolio.

In addition to his television and theme park ventures, Carey ventured into the literary world with the publication of his autobiography, “Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined,” in 1997. This book provided readers with insights into Carey’s life, filled with humor and candid reflections.

In an unexpected turn, Carey briefly delved into the world of professional wrestling. His participation in the 2001 Royal Rumble marked a unique chapter in his career. This unexpected foray into wrestling eventually led to Carey’s induction into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, solidifying his place in the entertainment industry in a variety of unconventional ways.

Seattle Sounders Investment

Drew Carey became an initial investor in the Seattle Sounders F.C., a Major League Soccer team. His ownership stake in the team is 7.5%, acquired for an undisclosed amount around the team’s establishment. In June 2022, an unidentified new investor obtained a 3 to 5% stake in the Sounders from an existing partner. The acquisition took place at a reported overall team valuation of $680 million. At this valuation, Drew Carey’s 7.5% stake was valued at $51 million.

Personal Life

Previously, he was in a relationship with Nicole Jaracz from 2007 to 2012. Afterward, he announced his engagement to sex therapist Amie Harwick in January 2018. However, the couple called off their engagement in November of the same year. Tragically, in February 2020, Harwick was found dead in Hollywood Hills, leading to the arrest of an ex-boyfriend on suspicion of her murder.

His substantial net worth is a testament to his extensive career in comedy. Beyond his accomplishments in television, comedy, and game shows, Carey is renowned for his advocacy for public libraries. He consistently contributes both time and money to support the functioning of libraries. Despite his commitment to libraries, Carey takes a somewhat unexpected stance by being an outspoken member of the Libertarian party, which advocates for limited government and lower taxes. Nevertheless, in the eyes of the majority of the viewing public, he remains the affable Drew, recognized by his trademark spectacles and slightly nervous onscreen persona.

Quick Summary

Drew Carey, born in Cleveland on May 23, 1958, faced early challenges in higher education but found his calling in comedy. His breakout moment came with appearances on “Star Search” and late-night shows, catapulting him to fame. The sitcom “The Drew Carey Show” marked a pinnacle in his career, earning him significant earnings and widespread recognition. Drew Carey holds a net worth of $180 Million. Carey seamlessly transitioned to improv comedy, hosting “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and creating spin-offs like “Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza.” In 2007, he took on the iconic role of hosting “The Price is Right,” succeeding Bob Barker and solidifying his status as a top-tier TV host. Beyond TV, Carey explored various ventures, from commercial endorsements to theme park attractions, even delving into professional wrestling. His autobiography, “Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined,” offered candid insights into his life. Additionally, Carey invested in the Seattle Sounders F.C., showcasing his diverse interests. However, his personal life experienced tragedies, including the untimely death of his ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, in 2020.