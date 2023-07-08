Drake’s the Latest Artist to Have Something Thrown at Him on Stage, This Time It’s a Phone

Drake recently found himself in the unfortunate position of being hit by a flying object thrown by a fan during his performance in Chicago for the opening night of his “It’s All a Blur” tour.

While in the midst of performing Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” a fan threw their phone at Drake, striking him on the arm.

Drake acknowledged the impact on his arm but chose to continue with his performance without addressing the incident directly.

Joining a growing list of celebrities who have experienced similar incidents, such as Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, Drake’s encounter highlights the issue of objects being thrown at performers during their shows.

Adele, known for her straightforwardness, had strong words for fans when she faced a similar situation during her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas. In a fan-recorded video, she expressed frustration with fans disregarding show etiquette and throwing objects on stage. While reprimanding the crowd, Adele humorously wielded a T-shirt gun, highlighting the irony of using such props while discouraging object throwing.

A fan threw their phone at Drake during his Chicago show last night. pic.twitter.com/glJ5rIGQS7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

Bebe Rexha also fell victim to a fan throwing a cellphone at her during a performance in New York City. The incident resulted in the arrest of the individual, and Rexha required stitches for her injuries. Despite the incident, she maintained a lighthearted attitude and shared pictures of her bruised eye on Instagram, assuring her followers that she was okay.

Kelsea Ballerini had a similar experience when a fan threw a bracelet that hit her in the eye while she was performing her song “If You Go Down.” She momentarily turned away from the audience and received assistance from one of her band members before returning to the stage. Ballerini took the opportunity to remind her fans to prioritize safety and report any concerns during her concerts.

It is unfortunate that artists continue to face such incidents during their performances. Respect for boundaries and maintaining a safe environment should be paramount for both fans and artists alike.