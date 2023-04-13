Drake Bell, Former Nickelodeon Star, is Reported Missing and Endangered by Daytona Beach Florida Police

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, best known for his role in the hit TV series “Drake & Josh,” was reported missing by the Daytona Beach police on Tuesday. The police have asked for the public’s help in locating the actor, who was last seen in the area on Monday.

According to the police, Bell was in Daytona Beach for a performance at a local venue on Sunday night. He was staying at a hotel in the area and was scheduled to check out on Monday. However, when the hotel staff went to clean his room on Monday, they found it empty, and Bell was nowhere to be found.

The police were contacted, and a search for Bell was initiated. The police have not provided any information on the circumstances surrounding Bell’s disappearance or whether foul play is suspected. They have asked anyone who has seen or heard from Bell to come forward.

“He is considered missing and endangered,” the post reads, asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

Bell, 35, first rose to fame in the early 2000s as one half of the lead duo in “Drake & Josh,” which aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. He later appeared in various TV shows and movies, including “The Amanda Show,” “Superhero Movie,” and “Ultimate Spider-Man.”

In recent years, Bell has focused on his music career and has released several albums. He was scheduled to perform at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Bell’s disappearance has come as a shock to his fans, many of whom have taken to social media to express their concern and support. The hashtag #FindDrakeBell has been trending on Twitter since the news broke.

Bell’s former co-star on “Drake & Josh,” Josh Peck, has also tweeted about the situation, saying, “I know that @DrakeBell is a strong and resilient person, and I hope he is safe and gets in touch with his family and loved ones soon.”

The police have urged anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts to contact them immediately. They have provided a description of Bell, who is approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers.

As of now, the investigation into Bell’s disappearance is ongoing, and the police have not provided any further updates. Fans of the actor and his music are hoping for a swift resolution to the situation and are eagerly awaiting news of Bell’s safe return.