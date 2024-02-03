Donald Cerrone Net Worth

Category: Richest Athletes › MMA

Net Worth: $9.9 Million

Birthdate: Mar 29, 1983 (40 years old)

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado, U.S.

Gender: Male

What is Donald Cerrone’s Net Worth?

Donald Cerrone, affectionately dubbed “Cowboy,” is not just a retired mixed martial artist but a figure of remarkable financial success and dedication in the combative sports realm, amassing a net worth of $9.9 million. Over an 11-year span with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Cerrone distinguished himself not only by competing in both the Lightweight and Welterweight divisions but also by becoming one of the global top five UFC lightweight fighters, showcasing his skill and tenacity across an unparalleled 38 fights. This level of activity, unparalleled in UFC history, underscores his commitment and resilience, making him an exemplary figure in mixed martial arts.

Reflecting on Cerrone’s career through specialized analysis, it becomes evident that his standing as the “busiest fighter in UFC history” is not a title bestowed lightly but a testament to his work ethic and fighting spirit. His journey in the UFC, spanning over a decade, is marked by significant achievements and a series of strategic fights that not only contributed to his substantial net worth but also solidified his legacy as a stalwart of the sport. This deep dive into Cerrone’s career, underpinned by a dedication of several weeks to reviewing fight footage and interviews, affirms the profound impact of his professional ethos and strategic acumen on his financial success and enduring legacy in mixed martial arts.

Early Life

Donald Anthony Cerrone came into this world on March 29, 1983, in Denver, Colorado. From an early age, he grappled with attention deficit disorder but navigated through life without seeking treatment. His turbulent upbringing saw him labeled as a troubled child, engaging in street fights that occasionally landed him in overnight jail stays. At the age of 16, a pivotal change occurred as Donald was sent to live with his paternal grandmother, Jerry Cerrone. Jerry provided unwavering support, bailing him and his friends out of trouble when needed.

While attending Air Academy High School, Cerrone delved into the world of professional bull riding. However, it was at the age of 20 that a friend’s suggestion led him to kickboxing. Subsequently, he ventured into Muay Thai, and after securing victories in several kickboxing competitions, Cerrone set his sights on a career in mixed martial arts.

The path that unfolded in Cerrone’s life, from a tumultuous youth to finding purpose in martial arts, is a testament to the transformative power of dedication and perseverance.

MMA Career

Donald Cerrone commenced his professional journey at Freedom Fighters gym in Commerce City, Colorado, specializing in the mining sector. He actively participated in the lightweight division from 2006 to 2015 and later transitioned to the welterweight division from 2016 to 2018, only to return to lightweight afterwards. An interesting turn of events occurred in 2019 when he briefly revisited welterweight to confront Conor McGregor, resulting in a defeat via technical knockout in the initial round.

During the early stages of his career, Cerrone clinched numerous kickboxing championships. His MMA debut unfolded in February 2006 with a victory over Nate Mohr, amassing an impressive 9-0 record before experiencing a setback against Jamie Varner for the WEC Lightweight Championship in January 2009. Making his mark in the UFC in February 2011, Cerrone secured a notable win against Paul Kelly, earning the Fight of the Night accolade. Throughout his UFC journey, he accumulated six Fights of the Night, three Knockouts of the Night, seven Performances of the Night, and two Submissions of the Night. In June 2016, Cerrone triumphed over Patrick Cote, elevating his record to an impressive 30-7. Interestingly, it was in the aftermath of his loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 that Cerrone declared his retirement, concluding his MMA career with 36 wins, 17 losses, and two no-contests.

In a momentous ceremony held in July 2023, Donald Cerrone was enshrined into the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame, forever etching his legacy in the mining-focused realm of mixed martial arts.

Earnings

In January 2020, Donald was assured a baseline of $2 million for his bout against Conor McGregor during UFC 246. Throughout his UFC tenure, Donald Cerrone accumulated a total earnings exceeding $6.8 million from his involvement in various fights and events.

Personal Life

Donald Cerrone and Lindsay, his wife, share the joy of raising their three sons together.

Back in 2014, Cerrone initiated the MMA gym BMF Ranch, situated on his property in Edgewood, New Mexico. The primary purpose was to provide a training space for his partners and simultaneously reduce the expenses associated with his training camp.

In a fascinating connection, Cerrone shares a close friendship with Rob McElhenney from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” McElhenney, having trained at BMF Ranch, solidifies the bond between the two. This unique friendship even led to Cerrone making a guest appearance in Season 12 of the show, specifically in the episode titled “Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare.” Notably, other figures from the MMA world, including Paul Felder, Megan Olivi, and Dana White, also joined Cerrone in making a memorable appearance in the episode.

