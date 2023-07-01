Dolly Parton Reveals Mick Jagger Refused to Record Duet on Her Upcoming Rock Duets Album

Dolly Parton Misses Out on Mick Jagger Collaboration for Upcoming Rock Album

Dolly Parton‘s highly anticipated rock album, “Rockstar,” slated for release in November, will not feature a collaboration with Mick Jagger, as the Rolling Stones frontman declined the invitation.

Parton has been gradually revealing details about her forthcoming album, which includes her covers of iconic rock songs like Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Among the tracklist is “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones.

In an interview with the Daily Mail‘s Eden Confidential, Parton shared her initial desire to have Jagger record the famous song with her, as her husband is a fan. However, Jagger had other plans for something new and different, which Parton fully understood. Despite their efforts to find the right opportunity, their schedules didn’t align, with Jagger recording in Los Angeles and Parton working in Nashville.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was originally released in 1965, and Jagger has undoubtedly performed it countless times during the Rolling Stones’ extensive concert history.

Although Jagger couldn’t join the album, Parton successfully collaborated with other notable artists. Richie Sambora, former guitarist for Bon Jovi, features on the title track. Sting joins her for a rendition of “Every Breath You Take,” his hit with The Police, and Steve Perry, former Journey frontman, duets with Parton on “Open Arms.”

For her take on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Long as I Can See the Light,” she partnered with John Fogerty, the band’s former lead singer and primary songwriter. Pink and Brandi Carlile lend their voices to the Rolling Stones hit, and Miley Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, joins her for a rendition of “Wrecking Ball.” Debbie Harry also makes an appearance on “Heart of Glass.”

The album boasts additional guest singers such as Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, and Stevie Nicks. Parton even teams up with the remaining Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, for a cover of “Let It Be.”

“Rockstar” is set to be released in its entirety on November 17.