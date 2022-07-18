Does ‘Minority Report’ Make Spielberg’s Top 10 List?

Spielberg has produced a number of amazing films that compiling a Top 10 list of his work is nearly impossible. However, the debate hasn’t stopped yet; it’s now focused on Minority Report, which is once again at the heart of the storm.

The 2002 sci-fi thriller met expectations, thanks to the enormous director and star teaming up for the first time ever, with a 90 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and $358 million in worldwide box office.

But the debate has heated up as Spielberg enthusiasts try to figure out whether or not Minority Report can be classified as one of the bearded legend’s 10 best features.

When your filmography includes Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan, West Side Story, and many others covering nearly every conceivable genre under the sun, picking a single choice is always going to be an unenviable task to settle on a unified consensus.

Still, Reddit users appear to be leaning in the “yes” direction more frequently than not. While Minority Report may not make it to the top five when it comes to ranking Steven Spielberg’s filmography, the next five slots are arguably still open, and there’s certainly a well-founded case that John Anderton’s quest to clear his name for a crime he hasn’t even committed yet deserves to be up there.