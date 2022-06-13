Does ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theaters. People who see the movie may be wondering if there is a scene after the credits.

Many people have asked if Dominion would have a post-credits scene given that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had one in 2018. The last scene of that movie showed dinosaurs escaping from a mansion and looking over a suburban neighborhood. This seems to be setting up the story for Dominion.

So is there anything after the credits of Jurassic World Dominion? No, there is not.

When the movie is over, it’s done. So you can stay and watch the credits to see all the people who worked hard on the film (and enjoy Michael Giacchino’s score), but there is no credits scene.

This is in keeping with the ending of Dominion, which co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow said closes the door on this particular chapter of the “Jurassic” franchise that he began with 2014’s legacy reboot Jurassic World.

Universal is hoping that there will be more Jurassic World movies. It depends on how well this movie does at the box office, but it seems likely. This is an important franchise for Universal and they may make more movies even if this one does well.

In Jurassic World Dominion, years after the events of Fallen Kingdom, Chris Pratt‘s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard‘s Claire Dearing are called into action once more. This time they have to go on an adventure with other Jurassic Park characters like Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

Trevorrow directs the movie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. The cast also includes BD Wong, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie and Omar Sy.