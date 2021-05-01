Star Wars: Does Disney Hate The Sequels And Mandalorian? May The 4th Poster Makes It Seem Like It! No Kylo Ren, Rey Or Grogu!

So, Star Wars day is next week, I don’t know if you’ve heard. May the 4th is always Star Wars day. Y’know, May the fourth be with you? May the force be with you? I’m sure you get it. If you don’t I honestly can’t help you. Anyway, the official Star Wars Twitter account went and posted a poster to celebrate this glorious event. It seems like a good time should have been had by all, but unfortunately, that is not what happened. Instead, fans are angry, hurt, and confused. Okay, maybe it’s not as bad as all that but people are definitely confused. The poster, which I’ll put below, features mostly original Star Wars content. The prequels are features as well but not nearly as prominently. Is it possible that Disney is trying to push the sequels out of people’s minds? It’s true that not much has been said about the newest era of Star Wars for a while. Does Disney hate the sequels?

The Dark Side Of Star Wars

Celebrate May the 4th with a bounty of deals on Star Wars video games: https://t.co/pU8jLDRaXK pic.twitter.com/AveKC97Z6F — Star Wars (@starwars) April 29, 2021

What’s funny about this entire situation is how Disney has presented the Star Wars universe since they purchased the franchise. They’ve always maintained that all eras of Star Wars are as important as one another. What makes this particularly hilarious is how they’ve made content. If you take a look at the novels, games and such you’ll notice a trend. A lot of the stories revolve around the era of Star Wars surrounding the originals. You could even say The Mandalorian fits that bill, since it’s still before Episode VII. Right now Star Wars is focusing more heavily on the High Republic, an era of Star Wars set way before the Skywalker Saga. This has opened up potential storytelling avenues without constraining them to the era we all know and love.

What do you guys think? Does Disney hate the sequels? Are they trying to make us forget about them? Let us know what you think in the comments!