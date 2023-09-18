Doctor Who Unveils Clues About Upcoming Trailer: What Fans Should Expect

Doctor Who Unveils Clues About Upcoming Trailer: The Hints, The Theories, and What Fans Should Expect

The Return of David Tennant and the Mysterious Glitches

Anticipation is building among Whovians, as they eagerly await the return of David Tennant in the iconic role for Doctor Who‘s 60th-anniversary specials. Fans are buzzing about the recent anomalies—referred to as “glitches”—on BBC One that seemingly hint at an upcoming trailer release. When deciphered, the binary code broadcasted during one such glitch translates to, “Their time has come, Saturday 23 September, BBC One, 6:10 p.m.” A reversed playback of the video also includes the iconic Doctor Who theme, followed by the opening notes of Strictly Come Dancing—a show that airs at 6:15 p.m. on the same day.

Speculations and Theories: Is It Really a Trailer?

While all indicators point towards a trailer, we can’t be entirely sure. The prime speculation is that this interruption serves as a prelude to a more extensive preview, especially with the Strictly Come Dancing theme that kicks off shortly after the expected trailer time. Given that the milestone Doctor Who episodes are slated to air in less than two months, the timing couldn’t be more perfect to tease a trailer—or perhaps something more substantial. Regardless, fans will get their answers in just a few days.

A New Chapter for Doctor Who: The Russell T Davies Era

The upcoming anniversary specials mark the return of Russell T Davies to the Doctor Who showrunner’s seat for the celebratory episodes and the upcoming Season 14, which has already completed its production cycle. Davies is no stranger to ambitious plans. According to him, Doctor Who should evolve into a franchise on the scale of Star Wars, Star Trek, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Disney reportedly throwing its financial weight behind the venture, Davies’ vision could indeed become a reality. Already, there are whispers of a UNIT spin-off featuring Jemma Redgrave in the works.

“So I thought—without any criticism directed at the previous management—that it was the right moment for Doctor Who to move to the next level. Streaming platforms are ripe for this, and so are spin-offs; something I’ve always endorsed,” Davies said in a conversation with GQ earlier this year. “I was behind spin-offs like Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, which, unfortunately, saw a decline post my exit. I understand why, and I believe the change is necessary, particularly when public service broadcasting is stretched thin financially.”

Celebrate a banner year for #DoctorWho with the trailer for ‘The Collection – Season 20’, in honour of the Fifth Doctor’s second season released on Blu-ray! pic.twitter.com/k4oBpeDmYY — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 18, 2023

Anticipated Returns and Debuts: Tennant, Tate, and More

David Tennant makes a comeback as the Fourteenth Doctor in the three special episodes, which air this November. Alongside him is Catherine Tate, reprising her role as Donna Noble, the Doctor’s trusted companion. They will be pitted against a new villain portrayed by Neil Patrick Harris.

As for future plans, Ncuti Gatwa is set to make a grand entrance as the Fifteenth Doctor in the Christmas Special of 2023. Meanwhile, Season 14 has its premiere slated for 2024.

A Landmark Year for Doctor Who

The forthcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, along with a possible trailer release, mark a significant milestone for this enduring sci-fi franchise. With the return of beloved characters and the introduction of new faces, the future looks promising for Doctor Who. Add to that the ambitious plans of Russell T Davies, backed by potential Disney funding, and it’s clear that Doctor Who is poised for an expansive new chapter.

As the glitches on BBC One suggest, “Their time has come.” And for fans waiting with bated breath, their time is coming too—starting on Saturday, 23 September at 6:10 p.m. on BBC One. Mark your calendars, Whovians; it’s going to be an exciting ride.

So, what are your thoughts? Are you looking forward to the new era of Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments below.