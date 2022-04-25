Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Responds to Rumors He’s Returning

When David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor piloted the TARDIS, Doctor Who was at its peak popularity. After Christopher Eccleston abruptly left the show following just one season, David Tennant came aboard with his vibrant and offbeat performance making it a ratings smash as well as an international success.

Since leaving in 2010, David Tennant has been linked to a number of returns. Tennant has already reprised his role in the 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor, as well as several Big Finish audio dramas, but many still believe he will return as the lead for future escapades.

At the German Comic-Con, Tennant stated that no matter what he says, this story will not go away:

“I’ve been asked a version of this question for the last 20 years — [Laughs] — and I’ve learned through bitter experience that there’s not any point in even answering it because whatever I say is spun by whoever wants to hear it. So there’s no point in me denying it, there’s no point in me confirming it, there’s no point in me fudging it. Whatever I say will become whatever the Internet wants it to be. I mean, it would be quite a weird idea, and it’s not something you’d necessarily expect from Doctor Who. So, I’m not going to try and give you more than that because what’s the point?”

In 2023, Doctor Who will have been on the air for 60 years. The tradition has been to commemorate these events with a multi-Doctor episode, and this one will most likely feature Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, and whomever the next Doctor is.

This implies that while the show’s rules state that the Doctor will most likely not regenerate back into his Tenth Doctor form (though we can’t rule it out), fans of the Tenth Doctor are likely to see him again next year.

Later this year, we should learn more about the BBC’s 60th anniversary plans as Jodie Whittaker steps down as the Doctor. All we can do now is hope that the show farewells the actress with another one of its breathtaking season finales for now.