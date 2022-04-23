Doctor Strange 2: Watch! New Preview Reveals More of Patrick Stewart’s Return as Professor X!

One of those happenstances that has to drive Kevin Feige insane was that Patrick Stewart happened to be on the press junket for the most recent season of Picard, when the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped, revealing his unexpected comeback as X-Men founder Charles Xavier a.k.a. Professor X.

While the actor did spend a few seconds attempting to deny his involvement, those instantly-known and wonderfully resonant tones of his saw him move on rather quickly. Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel is anticipated to include numerous appearances from celebrities, but Stewart’s return could lead to significant Marvel Cinematic Universe developments in the future, especially with the X-Men.

A new ScreenX promo has been leaked ahead of Multiverse of Madness‘ wide release in a few weeks, and it touts the expanded format by showcasing a wider view of Stewart’s brief appearance in the first trailer.

The shiny yellow version of the hoverchair that featured in many of the character’s most popular adventures on the printed comic book pages appears to be used by Professor X.

We’re all set for Stewart to be revealed as the leader of the MCU’s Illuminati, so it’s only right that his regular chair would be more magnificent than we saw at Fox when the superpowered brain trust are expected to be revealed as having been keeping tabs on the multiverse this whole time.