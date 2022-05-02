‘Doctor Strange 2’ was Always Intended to Be a Marvel Cinematic Universe Horror Film

One of the most persistent rumors to emerge from the early days of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was that Scott Derrickson left the project because he could not agree on a highly specialized set of creative differences, with the veteran horror director wanting to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a darker direction than ever before.

While nothing has been 100% verified or debunked yet, when Sam Raimi took over as his replacement, the notion was thrust somewhat more firmly into the realm of rumor and hearsay. The Spider-Man trilogy director apparently having gained access to Hollywood via The Evil Dead.

Since then, we’ve been bombarded with the cast and crew telling us that Doctor Strange 2 is the first time in the MCU’s history to venture into genuinely frightening territory, something Raimi also emphasized on the Phaze Zero podcast.

“That’s really what Marvel and Kevin Feige wanted to do: they wanted to make Multiverse of Madness their first Marvel entry into the horror film, kind of dipping their toe into the water. But it wasn’t supposed to be Earth-quaking, ground-shaking terror. It was supposed to be the kind of horror and scariness and spookiness you’d find in a Doctor Strange comic.”

But we’re still talking about a PG-13 rated superhero blockbuster at the end of the day, but a recent listing breaking down the various frightening aspects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has painted an exciting picture.