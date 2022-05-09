‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Xochitl Gomez Responds to America Chavez Criticism

After a rocky few years, Marvel Studios seems to be back on track with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and then Shang-Chi, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel has been a box office success so far, with mostly positive reviews.

Xochitl Gomez‘s America Chavez is one aspect that frequently gets credit. She’s at the heart of the story and appears in most important scenes. Gomez, who was 15 at the time, was able to compete with top actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Marvel Studios has big plans for her, but we may have to wait a while to find out what they are.

Haters will come with praise, however. Because of the character’s LGBTQ+ roots in the comic books, Saudi Arabia banned the film because of America Chavez’ inclusion. Gomez told USA Today that while she is occasionally affected by negative comments about her role, she prefers to keep it strong and “move forward.”

“I’m all about positivity and creativity (but) sometimes I can’t ignore that completely. I’m grateful to have very supportive fans that are so much louder and more enthusiastic than haters. And it’s really important, since I do have a really big young following to show them that things happen and it’s better to stay strong and continue and move forward.”

Kevin Feige has his eye on the future and the next generation of heroes while casting young performers. We’ve just met Hailee Steinfeld‘s Kate Bishop and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, with Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams and Iman Vellani‘s Ms. Marvel due to debut in the MCU soon.

We’re hoping these characters are significant going forward as the current MCU heroes begin to retire, since Feige recently revealed that he and key Marvel creatives had planned out the next decade of MCU stories.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available in theaters.