Doctor Strange 2: New TV Trailer has Fans Scared!

Given the franchise’s unyieldingly PG-13 tone, Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is extremely unlikely to stray into gratuitous horror. That being said, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the nearest thing yet to a Marvel Cinematic Universe foray into unabashed horror.

Despite only getting the job when Scott Derrickson left, Sam Raimi is perhaps the best possible suitor for the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo film. Not only did he establish his reputation in the world of revered terror with The Evil Dead, but his Spider-Man trilogy also showed that he understands what it takes to make a comic book adaptation

The Multiverse of Madness marketing campaign is entering the end stage, with a new TV commercial showcasing some of the scariest footage yet. Fans are still shivering from the foreboding clip, even though it hasn’t been posted online entirely yet.

Dig through the replies and you’ll find people searching through even the coarsest frames to figure out anything they can, which is exactly the sort of guessing game Kevin Feige enjoys audiences to play. Unless he’s working with Sony, in which case hints are given out months ahead of time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still largely under wraps, with the mystery only one of the many reasons cinemas all over the world will be packed to capacity on May 6.

