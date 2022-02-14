Doctor Strange 2: Full-Length Trailer Teases Return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X

The Sorcerer Supreme is back in the second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which reveals even more amazing images and teasers.

Doctor Strange appears he has a lot on his plate, in the upcoming film, when it comes to Ultron, Sentinels, the Wicked Witch of the West, and the desecration of the multiverse.

The most buzzed-about portion of the trailer is Patrick Stewart’s return as Professor X from the Fox X-Men films, with him being rumored to be the first mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This would also serve to confirm rumors that Multiverse of Madness will be packed with cameos.

The upcoming film is directed by Sam Raimi, the same filmmaker behind the first Spider-Man trilogy. The trailer, which was released last night, appears to depict a darker reality than previous Marvel movies.

The Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, is back with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role. Benedict Wong is also returning as a different incarnation of Strange.

Strange’s fight for the Sorcerer Supreme may be getting more difficult with Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising his role as Baron Mordo.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch saga will link her with Doctor Strange as a potential adversary too.

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, and it appears to be a big comeback for the director.