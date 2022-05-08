Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Explains How She Wasn’t in Reshoots & Never Actually Met Many of Her Co-Stars!

One of the most appealing aspects of the constantly-changing progress in visual effects technology is that reshoots are no longer necessitated to gather the complete main cast together in one place at one time to capture additional footage, as Elizabeth Olsen has informed us will be the case with Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

Given that the 28th feature-length installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has undergone more shooting that might fairly be characterized as massive, you’d anticipate the actress who gets secondary billing in the cast credits after Benedict Cumberbatch‘s title character would definitely have more reshoots than just about anyone.

Olsen, on the other hand, surprisingly told Collider that not only was she missing for the entire reshoots due to prior commitments, but there were a lot of co-stars she interacts with onscreen that she didn’t even meet face-to-face.

“I haven’t seen it. I wasn’t at the reshoots. I was filming something else, so I ADRed all my reshoots. I never met lots of people in the movie. Also, we were acting with ourselves as well. There’s a lot of acting with an imagination that we get to do, which is a challenge and a joy. There’s part of it that feels really imaginative and childlike that we get to do.

Also, this script was always a moving object. It was never something that was set in stone. I wasn’t surprised when they were doing the reshoots. I knew that the reshoots didn’t affect my arc so much. When it did affect me, I just did voiceover work for it.”

From what we can tell, Wanda Maximoff’s path from start to end was not drastically changed, if the Multiverse of Madness crew didn’t even need her to be physically present when scenes were added, deleted, and altered.