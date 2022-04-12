DJ Khaled Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

DJ Khaled has been given his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The new addition to the walk was unveiled today with rappers Jay-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe in attendance to support Khaled’s induction along with the star’s family.

Aside from these three musicians, Khaled has collaborated with a number of other rappers throughout the years. Fat Joe, who worked on “Holla At Me” with Khaled, was the one to introduce him at the induction ceremony. Joe shared his experience meeting Khaled and praised him for his integrity and effort.

“When I think of Khaled, I think of love. That’s the only reason why you see the heavyweights here like you see them.

In hip-hop, for a long time, we haven’t really embraced fatherhood. Nobody has done it like Khaled. And music-wise, there’s nobody with a greater ear.”

Joe was followed by Diddy who continued to honor Khaled both for his musical endeavours and his personality, calling the producer a “pioneer, icon, and brilliant businessman.”

“You’re a pioneer; you’re an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you’re a great friend to all of us here… Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything.”

He accepted his star with a deep speech and thanks to his crew and supporters. The producer stated that he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

At the ceremony you can view speeches from Khaled, Diddy, and Fat Joe on Variety’s YouTube channel here.