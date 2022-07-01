DJ Jazzy Jeff Says “Will Smith Would’ve Slapped Mike Tyson” at Oscars

Will Smith continues to face backlash for his actions at the Oscars. After slapping Chris Rock, production was stopped and Will Smith was banned from attending future ceremonies for the next 10 years. Now, DJ Jazzy Jeff says that Will Smith made a mistake when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Many people felt like Will Smith wouldn’t have gone on stage if it was someone other than Chris Rock that made the joke. DJ Jazzy Jeff, however, doesn’t think that’s necessarily true. In a recent interview with the Faq Podcast, Jazzy Jeff insisted that Will Smith wouldn’t have backed down to anyone.

“I’ve had people say, ‘Oh he wouldn’t have done that to no gangsta,’ Jeff said. “Let me tell you something about Will. Will is somebody that cliff dove in Jamaica and couldn’t swim. Will was the person that whatever he’s afraid of, he runs to. I ain’t got that in me. I don’t have that in me at all. I’ve watched Will almost die numerous times running straight.”

Jeff said that Will would’ve hit Mike Tyson if the boxer had taken a swipe at his wife, even though he knew it wouldn’t have ended well.

“Will would’ve slapped Mike Tyson. It did not matter who was there. Will would’ve got his ass beat, but he was going to do what he was going to do regardless of who it was. It wasn’t for fake. It wasn’t for show. I have to protect. If that was a grizzly bear, he would have did it. I know him,” he continued, adding that he wasn’t proud of his friend and collaborator at that moment. “I can name 50 times that [Smith] should’ve smacked the shit out of somebody and he didn’t. So for him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

Check the video below.