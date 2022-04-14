DJ Jazzy Jeff Finally Comments Publicly on Will Smith’s Oscar Slap and Ban

DJ Jazzy Jeff has weighed in on the notorious Will Smith/Chris Rock slap, which has been a topic of conversation lately. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor was previously a collaborator of DJ’s; they acted and rapped together for the TV show. And now, he’s come to Will Smith’s defense.

On Closed Sessions Legend Conversation, the DJ told the audience present, “Don’t get it twisted that [the slap] was something [Smith] was proud of. It was a lapse in judgment.”

“I think the thing that I’ve realized is I don’t know too many people that have had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him,” he continued. “I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the shit out of somebody and he didn’t. For him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

Jeff was part of the cast of Fresh Prince for several years, and Smith formed DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince with him. In fact, the pair received a Grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand” in 1989, becoming the first rap Grammy winners. They would later receive another Grammy for “Summertime.”

In addition to Jeff’s statement, several artists have spoken out in support and opposition to Smith’s conduct. Smith himself apologized for his actions, and the Academy Awards subsequently banned him from attending for ten years.

Watch DJ Jazzy Jeff’s statement below.

