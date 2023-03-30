District Attorney for the Alec Baldwin “Rust” Fatal Shooting Case Resigns and Releases a Significant Statement

On Wednesday, two new special prosecutors were officially assigned to investigate Alec Baldwin‘s involvement in the controversial filming of his movie “Rust”.

The First Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico, Mary Carmack-Altwies, declared that Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis have been chosen to serve as “special prosecutors.”

“Morrissey‘s and Lewis‘ extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins and ensure that in New Mexico everyone is held accountable under the law,” Heather Brewer, spokesperson, First New Mexico Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement.

On March 14, the duties of special prosecutor Andrea Reeb on this case were relinquished.

Alec Baldwin lambasts prosecution for “improper” public announcements, cautioning that his right to a fair trial is being jeopardized.

In addition, Carmack-Altwies will step aside from prosecuting the case to “focus on the broader public safety needs in New Mexico’s First Judicial District.”

“Carmack-Altwies will continue her record of prosecuting drunken drivers, collaborating with local law enforcement, increasing diversion efforts and securing convictions against the most dangerous and prolific offenders,” Brewer said.

The district attorney added, “My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the ‘Rust’ case.

“Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will unflinchingly pursue justice in the death of Halyna Hutchins on behalf of the people of First Judicial District.”

On January 31st, 2021 actor Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Halyna Hutchins from October. Denying any guilt last month, he pleaded not guilty when it came time for him to answer to these charges. It all began on a Western movie set in New Mexico; while rehearsing a scene inside a church using live ammunition accidentally loaded into his prop gun by an unknown source, director Joel Souza was wounded and unfortunately Halyna lost her life that day due to one bullet fired from Baldwin’s weapon. Despite this tragedy however, Alec has maintained his innocence since then – denying ever pulling the trigger himself.

Alec Baldwin Achieves Victory in ‘Rust’ Fatal Shooting Case as Prosecution Dismisses Firearm Enhancement

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was accused of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the unfortunate shooting death of Hutchins. David Halls, an assistant director to her, pleaded guilty to careless use of a lethal weapon in relation to this matter.

Even though Reeb resigned from the matter earlier this month, Baldwin’s legal team asserted that his constitutional rights had been compromised.

Luke Nikas highlighted the prosecution for including a firearm enhancement in their initial charges, discrediting “inappropriate” public statements and Reeb’s position of authority in the investigation as well as prosecuting.

The prosecution spoke to the press multiple times during this case, most notably after Baldwin made a motion for Reeb’s disqualification and after the district attorney decided not to pursue charges related to firearms.

A spokesperson for the DA told the media after the motion was filed that Baldwin’s legal team could “use whatever tactics they want to distract from the fact that Halyna Hutchins died because of gross negligence and reckless disregard for the safety on the ‘Rust’ film set.”

Baldwin’s advocates contended that the statement constituted an “opinion on his culpability or innocence”.

The District Attorney accused Baldwin of disregarding firearms trainings, failing to organize safety meetings during filming and carelessly managing the gun show which all posed a threat to those around him.

Should Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed be found guilty, the repercussions are severe — each could face up to 18 months in prison.

“Rust” is making a change this spring, relocating its production from New Mexico to the breathtaking backdrop of Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

The commitment and enthusiasm of the entire “Rust” production team to capture Halyna’s vision has truly touched us,” co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm, and Colin Davis said in unison.

“We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.”

For the blockbuster western featuring Nicolas Cage, “The Old Way,” Yellowstone Film Ranch was chosen as its primary filming destination.

In October 2021, news concerning the film “Rust” spread like wildfire when armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed became embroiled in a dispute that caused Cage to abandon production.

Rust Movie Productions, LLC’s lawyer Melina Spadone verified to Fox News Digital that on-site protection supervisors and union team members will be present during the project. Furthermore, any weapons or ammunition won’t be used whatsoever in production.

The Motion Picture Association, intent on increasing firearm safety guidelines, has made it a priority to ensure that the “Rust” movie set remains free from any form of live ammunition.