Disney+’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live-Action Series Put on Hold

The Beauty and the Beast Disney+ prequel, which stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans, has been delayed.

The musical, Little Town, was set to film in the Spring and will include new songs from Alan Menken.

Filming is now on hold, according to a report by The Wrap, as creative issues and scheduling conflicts will delay its production.

It appears that producers wanted to shoot in Europe during the summer in order to get better weather, but that throws the actors’ plans off-kilter.

While The Wrap is reporting that the show is delayed indefinitely, The Hollywood Reporter reported that filming will take place sometime in the future. The production is not canceled.

The decision is a surprise, with buzz for the program continuing to rise, with Rita Ora rumored to be joining the cast. She was set to play “a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that might jeopardize the entire kingdome,” according to Disney.

The series is based on the live-action feature film, which was a surprise success for Disney and received several Academy Award nods. It grossed more than $1 billion worldwide after release.

The cast was confirmed: Gad and Evans were all set to reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou, with the show serving as an origin story for their connection. Tilly, LeFou’s stepsister, was also cast in the series

The story follows the trio as they go on an excursion in light of a secret from their past.

Gad claimed that the show would offer a unique perspective on the characters.

“I think ‘expect the unexpected’ is all I can really say. And not just with regard to LeFou and Gaston but to a lot of the new characters that we’re introducing,” the actor told Variety recently.

Liesl Tommy, who directed a stage version of Frozen, was going to direct the series. She previously worked on episodes of Jessica Jones and The Walking Dead.

Disney has a long relationship with Beauty and the Beast. It was the first Disney film to be nominated for an Academy Award for best picture, which it won in 1991. This was ten years before the Best Animated Feature category appeared in 2001.