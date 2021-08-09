Disney Says Black Widow Lawsuit Is A PR Stunt! How Will Scarlett Johansson Reply?

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for a breach of contract, and the House Of Mouse isn’t super happy about it. They released a statement where they expressed disbelief that Johansson would sue them. Now Disney Says the Black Widow lawsuit is a PR stunt.

Some people seemed to think this lawsuit would be dealt with quickly. Surely Disney or Johansson would fold? Or maybe a settlement would be reached and bring the whole thing to an end.

It looks like we’ll be dealing with this for a while. Though, I will say Disney does seem to be taking some pretty cheap shots at Johansson. Especially when you consider that the Disney+ premiere access definitely did affect Black Widow at the box office.

Variety put out some comments made by Daniel Petrocelli, a Disney lawyer. “It is obvious that this is a highly orchestrated PR campaign to achieve an outcome that is not obtainable in the lawsuit. No amount of public pressure can change or obscure the explicit contractual commitments. The written contract is clear as a bell.” he told Variety. “We treated Disney Premier Access (revenue) like box office for the purposes of the bonus requirements in the contract. That only enhanced the economics for Ms. Johansson.” he added.

Variety has apparently gotten details on the contract that is currently being disputed. Apparently, it stipulates that all disputes must go through arbitration. Since the contract is with Marvel Studios though it seems Johansson got around this by suing Disney itself.

Representatives from both companies have been trading statements. Disney first responded by saying they couldn’t believe Johansson was doing this. This prompted the Black Widow star’s team to put out a counter statement. They called Disney’s statement a personal attack on Johansson.

“But Disney’s lawyers cannot erase the company’s earlier public statements, the terms of Ms. Johansson’s contract, the history of what actually led to this lawsuit, or the implications of its behavior on the talent community at large. If Disney genuinely believed what its lawyers now claim, it would welcome having the dispute decided in open court, instead of angling to hide its misconduct from the public in a confidential arbitration.” said John Berlinski, Johansson’s lawyer.

