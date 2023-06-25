Disney Releases the Plot Summary for Season 2 of ‘Loki’

Disney Releases New Profile for Loki Season 2

Disney has released a new profile for the second season of Loki, teasing a little more of the show’s multiversal-traveling plot. Picking up moments after the finale of Loki Season One, the series will follow the eponymous Asgardian (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) as they traverse multiple realities in hopes of righting the timeline.

The new synopsis reads, “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.” The synopsis goes on to say that Loki will be joined by Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters as he navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

While Kang the Conqueror, He Who Remains, or any other variant of the villain isn’t listed in the synopsis, Jonathan Majors still appears as part of the profile’s cast list despite the actor’s ongoing legal battles. In addition to Hiddleston, Wilson, and Majors, Sofia di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, and Ke Huy Quan are also listed.

di Martino, Mbatha-Raw, Mosaku, Cordero, and Ellice are reprising their roles from the first season while the remainder are newcomers for the show’s sophomore outing. Little has been revealed in terms of roles for the new pieces of the cast, though previous reports have suggested Casal is joining the series as Zaniac, a D-list Marvel villain.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 6th.