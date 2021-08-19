It’s been years since Marvel has owned the movie rights to their Spider-Man character. They sold those rights to Sony years ago, the same way that Fox had the rights to the X-men and the Fantastic Four. Well, after Disney purchased Marvel they fixed one of those issues and just.. bought Fox. Now, the odds of them buying Sony are slim but maybe, just maybe, they can buy their rights to the character back. Disney might be trying to buy Spider-Man back from Sony!

GiantFreakinRobot is reporting that Disney is currently doing some research to figure out what Sony would want in order for them to sell Spider-Man back to them. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Disney is considering this option.

Geekosity reported all the way back in 2008 that Disney was considering offering as much as $5 billion to get Spider-Man back. That number is just insane… but when you consider how much money they stand to make with Spider-Man, suddenly it doesn’t seem so ridiculous.

Not to mention, it would no longer be a problem to include Spider-Man in the MCU. You have to think that the idea of freely using Spider-Man without having to deal with Sony is an appealing one to them. Honestly, I think it’s only a matter of time before Spider-Man goes home… whether Sony wants him to or not.

There is honestly no telling what Marvel is willing to do in order to get Spider-Man back! The real question is honestly whether or not Sony would even entertain handing him over. Let’s not forget Sony has their own little thing going on with Venom, and Kraven and other rumored projects in the works. Though, it has been said recently there is a plan to tie those universes together.

So, if Disney might be trying to buy Spider-Man back…how far do you think they’ll have to go to get him? Let us know down in the comments!