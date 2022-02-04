Disney + Leaks Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date

Fans know when Obi-Wan Kenobi will appear on Disney+. The next season is expected in May 2022, according to a Disney+ social media representative who evidently prematurely announced something he intended to schedule for later.Although the tweet has since been deleted, it may still be viewed as a screenshot on Reddit. Brandon SanGiovanni, the Disney+ Enterprise/Global Program Manager, revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on the streaming service in May 2022, stating, “on that date, our very own Obi-Wan will say ‘Hello there…’.

As the Star Wars franchise continues to grow in a variety of ways, releasing films, television series, and animated adventures, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has arguably been more than 15 years in the making. Regardless of the overall negative feedback for the Star Wars prequels, they delivered Ewan McGregor as Kenobi with fans demanding more of this version. It finally happens in Obi-Wan Kenobi, after a slew of close calls and rumors that McGregor was preparing a comeback to the series.

You can see the screenshot of the deleted tweet below.

“It was such an honor to work for Star Wars,” co-star O’Shea Jackson recently told ComicBook’s sister site, PopCulture.com. “I’m such a nerd. If anybody who really knows me knows I’m a nerd to the core. That was the best job I ever had in my life.” The series’ production has wrapped, but Jackson joked, “I just want to go back. I hope there’s reshoots. I can’t wait for people to see it. I can’t wait to see a trailer. I’m over here drooling like everybody else.”

Fans have gotten to see a few of Obi-Wan’s unmentioned escapades in Marvel’s Star Wars series, written by Jason Aaron – however how closely comics and other tie-ins are considered canonical is entirely at the discretion of the movies and TV shows. A new comic book series will begin publishing soon.

The live-action series will fill in the gaps between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy, which began with Star Wars: A New Hope. Ewan McGregor will be joined by Hayden Christensen, who is reprising his role as Darth Vader. The Sith Lord Darth Vader’s return was confirmed by Disney+ in December 2020.