Disney+ Just Got 10 New Movies And Shows Today! Check ‘Em Out! July 2, 2022

Disney+ has quickly grown into a fan favorite streaming service. This makes sense, considering the content it has. You can find all the Star Wars stuff there, most of the MCU stuff and even random other Marvel stuff. A whopping 10 new movies and shows!

As if that wasn’t enough you have, obviously, a huge catalog of Disney content to watch. Everything from legacy animated movies all the way to awesome live-action stuff. Today, they got 10 new things added there!

We’re going to include the list down below, but want to thank WeGotThisCovered for compiling it in the first place! They have lists like this all the time and you should really go and check them out! They’re super useful!

The List

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208 “Most Likely To”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110 “Common Ground”

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

So as you can see, we got a little bit of everything! From some stuff for the kids to classic 90’s movies! There’s a new episode of The Bad Batch, which is awesome! Not to mention the new episode of High School Musical: The musical: The Series! In which they’re no longer making said Musical.

There’s something here for everyone, so you’re bound to find SOMETHING to watch! That’s just our opinion though, and we could be completely and totally wrong. We’re pretty excited though, and we hope that you are too!

Out of everything in the list above, what are you most excited about? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Tell us everything, please! And with that being said everyone here at FanFest News hopes that your weekend is great! You’ll have 10 new movies and shows to watch, at least!