Disney+ Has 9 New Things To Watch This Weekend! What Are You Going To Check Out!?

Disney+ entered the streaming wars as a crazy heavy hitter. With a catalogue any of the other streaming services would be envious us, it’s been racking up subscriptions left and right. Disney+ has 9 new things to watch this weekend, and we got the list for you right here!

As usual, there is a new episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, so if you’ve been enjoying that you’ll no doubt love the new episode. The Bad Batch has been a really awesome addition to the Star Wars universe since it started!

You can also catch Garfield starting this weekend, if you want to see the fat cat in action. Garfield was never a huge commercial success but hardcore fans were able to find something to laugh about!

You can even catch up with some Gordon Ramsay if that’s what you’re into. Uncharted is nothing like this other shows, where he spends a lot of time yelling and insulting. But if you just love the guy and his food, you might get a kick out of that.

You can also watch a new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Not exactly my jam, but I won’t judge. I know the films had a huge following when they originally aired and if nothing else I’ve heard positive reviews for the show!

The point is that there is something for everyone I think! Disney+ has 9 new things to watch this weekend, so you should be able to find something to watch, is my point!