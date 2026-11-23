The fleet’s new holiday displays start with shoreside carpentry and arrive in shipboard atriums as eight- to ten-foot pastry showcases.

Disney Cruise Line is building a fleet of holiday displays that begin in a woodshop and end with pastry crews on the ships. In a November 23 Disney Parks Blog report, Kami Ellender and Allie Bond describe new gingerbread towers across the fleet, with square builds on Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy and round designs on six other ships. A finished tower stands approximately eight to ten feet tall. The scale explains why the first people to work on one may never touch a batch of gingerbread.

The report gives three figures for the fleetwide project: approximately 1,300 pounds of gingerbread mix, more than 700 pounds of powdered sugar and fondant, and roughly 80 crew members. Those are totals associated with the effort, rather than a recipe for a single ship. The construction process gives a clearer sense of the work than its weight alone. Shoreside teams make the supporting frames. Technical teams secure the structures aboard the ships. Bakers supply the pieces that make the frames look like something a person might have built entirely in a kitchen.

The shapes were designed around the ships

The round towers draw on holiday displays Disney has used on Wish and Treasure. This year the round group also includes Magic, Wonder, Destiny and Adventure. Dream and Fantasy have the square version. The difference matters because the design affects what a pastry worker needs to cover. A round tier gives the baker a surface that curves away from someone approaching it. A square tower brings corners and flatter sections into view. Each has a different rhythm once patterns repeat around its sides.

The underlying support is a separate system. Disney describes nested tiers for storage and laminated timber surfaces that help preserve the frames for future seasons. A large holiday display needs somewhere to go once its temporary setting is over. Making the tiers fit inside one another makes that later part of the job a design problem in its own right. The visible confection can be new each year while the team retains the structures that let it build at a predictable size.

A frame also sets the tolerances the rest of the work has to meet. Disney’s report explains that the pieces are measured against different tiers and that pastry teams use larger pieces with smaller ones joining them. That approach lets crews cover surfaces that do not share a single dimension. It also gives them a way to place pieces in a controlled order. A small irregularity in one large panel may be manageable if the adjoining parts can help close the remaining space.

The work changes when the towers go aboard

The towers are assembled and secured by marine and technical teams after they reach the ships. Disney says pastry chefs then place and finish the gingerbread over several days. This division of labor gives each team a task it can do well. A technical crew can concentrate on how a large structure sits in a public area. Pastry chefs can spend their time on the pieces an audience will actually see. A person walking up to the finished object encounters both kinds of work at once.

That sequence also leaves room for shipboard teams to make choices. Disney’s report notes that some use orderly patterns of light icing and others build sculpted details into the design. The repeatable framework makes it possible to compare those choices across ships. A decorative idea may become more visible precisely because the fixed elements are similar. On one vessel, a visitor might read the entire tower as one shape first. On another, a row of small figures might be what catches the eye.

Disney highlights more than 80 Hidden Mickeys on the Wish tower. That detail makes the object something guests can look at for longer than it takes to recognize its outline. It also changes how scale works. At a distance an eight- to ten-foot installation can compete with the dimensions of a busy public space. At closer range an individual mark of icing or a tiny repeated emblem takes over. A display works on both scales when there is a reason to approach it and then something smaller to find.

The holiday setting extends beyond a single piece of décor

The towers are part of Disney Cruise Line’s seasonal offering, which the company describes separately in its guide to Very Merrytime sailings. The description includes decorations and holiday entertainment, and Disney points readers to particular sailings for availability. The new tower designs belong to that wider program. The November 23 story offers a specific reason to notice them because it shows how the structures are made and which ships use each shape.

On select ships, the wider celebration also reaches cafés and shops. Disney Streamer Network’s November 18 report covered the seasonal sweets and featured drinks. Those items help distinguish an actual café menu from a display that happens to be made with familiar baking materials. The tower is designed to stand in a public area and reward a closer look. A food or drink listing is a separate item that a guest can order if it is offered on that ship.

The report describes a friendly comparison among shipboard teams. The crews send photos of what they have made to a shoreside panel, which chooses a favorite. A photo makes it easier to compare towers that may be on separate ships when they are finished. It also draws attention to choices each team controls, such as how a recurring shape is used or how a character figure is made visible from the main approach.

The best point of comparison is the balance between the design people share and the portions each crew makes its own. Both square and round structures start with measured frames and enough space for gingerbread and decoration. The ships produce different finished pieces because the decorating choices belong to the teams on board. A guest may see just one completed tower. The November report lets that guest understand that an entire group of related projects was being built elsewhere at the same time, with the same sequence of work and different results.

Sources

Behind the scenes: New gingerbread towers bring sweet holiday magic to Disney Cruise Line — Disney Parks Blog · Kami Ellender and Allie Bond, November 23, 2026

Very Merrytime Treats: Disney Cruise Line’s Holiday Sweets, Sips and Novelties — Disney Streamer Network, November 18, 2026

Very Merrytime Cruises — Disney Cruise Line, Undated, accessed November 23, 2026

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