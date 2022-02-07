Disney + Cheaper by the Dozen Sequel Trailer

On Monday, Disney debuted the trailer for Cheaper by the Dozen, an upcoming Disney+ Original Movie. The film is a sequel to Disney’s 2003 live-action adaptation of the same name. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as parents attempting to manage a blended family of 10 youngsters and two underperforming adults. On March 18th, the film will premiere on Disney+ in the United States. The Cheaper by the Dozen reboot was revealed in 2019 for Disney+. The COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays in the film’s release, but it appears to be finished now. Here’s what Disney has to say about it:

“Cheaper by the Dozen is directed by Gail Lerner with a screenplay by Kenya Barris & Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based upon the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.”

The new Cheaper by the Dozen is a retelling of Disney’s 2003 Cheaper By the Dozen, with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents. The original was a remake of the 1950 movie with Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy. The 1950 film was based on the semi-autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, which was first published in 1948.

The 2003 release, which was directed by Shawn Levy, who subsequently went on to direct Free Guy and Stranger Things, has since generated a sequel. Cheaper by the Dozen 2 was released in 2005. The first Disney version is notable for featuring Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, and Piper Perabo among its cast. Ashton Kutcher won a Kids’ Choice Award for Best Actor and a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor for his role as the film’s boyfriend.

Disney has announced a Cheaper by the Dozen reboot, which it refers to as “a reimagining of the hit comedy produced by Kenya Barris… The plot follows a blended family of 12, who are juggling a busy home life and their family business. Gabrielle Union is expected to appear in the film.” In early 2021, Zach Braff joined the cast.