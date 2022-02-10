Disney+ Announces When ‘West Side Story’ Will Arrive on the Streaming Platform

Following its Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, Disney Plus has revealed when West Side Story will be available to watch. Steven Spielberg’s remake of the legendary 1961 musical premiered in theaters last December, after months of buildup.

Despite its lack of commercial success, it was favorably reviewed by critics and is unsurprisingly gathering up accolades this awards season.

If you missed the film’s theatrical run, there’s still time to watch it from home. From March 2, West Side Story will be available on Disney Plus. That day, the film will be released in both the United States and most foreign nations. On March 9, it will premiere in Taiwan, followed by Japan’s release on March 30.

Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory is coming to @DisneyPlus! Now nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year starts streaming March 2!

The story of star-crossed lovers Maria (newcomer Rachel Zegler) and Anthony (Ansel Elgort), set against the backdrop of a gang war between the Caucasian Jets and the Puerto-Rican Sharks, is based on Leonard Bernstein’s stage production. Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Nathan Johnson join the cast.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story won seven Academy Awards at the 94th ceremony, including Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Debose.

It’s up for Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Cinematography at the 2018 Academy Awards. While its Disney Plus debut is set for March 2, we’ll find out if it an awards success at the Oscars on March 27th.

