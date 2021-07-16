Disney+: 12 New Shows/Movies added today!

Disney+ added 12 new shows/moves today, and we thought you might like to know about them! Here’s the list down below!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – “Incredible Iceland” (S3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210 “The Transformation” *Disney+ Original

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth” *Disney+ Original

The Croc That Ate Jaws

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104 *Disney+ Original

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

So there’s something for Gordon Ramsay fans, with a new episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. HSMTMTS fans are covered with what could be the season finale, but probably most excitingly there’s a new episode of The Bad Batch!

These are all shows you can catch on Disney+, so if you have some free time this weekend at least you’ll have something new to watch! There’s something here for everyone, from animal-lovers to family-friendly flicks or shows.