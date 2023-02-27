Discover All the Exciting New Characters Joining Mando and Grogu on ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3!

Gather your Grogu plush toys and plastic Darksabers, because Disney and Lucasfilm are preparing to take you back into the Star Wars galaxy in March for The Mandalorian (2019-) Season 3. Following its debut as the very first live-action Star Wars series on Disney+ streaming platform, this flagship show has achieved considerable success with viewers around the world quickly falling in love with a host of new characters introduced during its run.

The spectacular success of The Mandalorian was groundbreaking and unprecedented, as it managed to bring together elements from the widely disparate parts of the Star Wars fanbase. Season 2 pushed even further ahead in that regard; not only did it introduce a gamut of new characters, but also included references to beloved heroes from mainstream movies and animated shows – Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). Fans were thrilled with these exciting additions!

As the third season of this renowned series quickly approaches, viewers are sure to be taken on a galactic journey they won’t soon forget. For the first time in live-action, our hero will make his way to Mandalore. This is undoubtedly his most daring expedition yet!

As they venture to new planets and meet captivating characters, both familiar and unknown, the Mandalorian continues to impress with its excellent casting decisions for their larger-than-life figures. To discover who will be joining Mando and Grogu on their next thrilling quest in a galaxy far away, check out this comprehensive cast guide for The Mandalorian Season 3!

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin

Starring again as the beloved protagonist of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal has recently demonstrated his remarkable ability to be a stern yet caring father figure in HBO’s series The Last of Us (2023). Prior to this role, he was known by all as Din Djarin: an orphaned former member of the Empire who had been taken under The Children of the Watch’s wing and raised with love. A fearless mercenary at heart, but filled with kindness and compassion for those around him. being taught the customs and creeds of the Mandalorian religion (even though The Children of the Watch are far more orthodox and strict than most Mandalorians). Today, Din is popularly known beyond The Children of the Watch as “Mando” or The Mandalorian – a formidable mercenary with an unshakable loyalty to his clan. Owing to his reputation, he was soon called upon by those from a crumbling Galactic Empire and tasked with retrieving something extremely important. Mando’s expertise makes him more than capable for this mission; however, what it will hold in store remains unknown.

To Mando’s immense surprise, he discovers the asset is a small green infant later to be identified as Grogu – an individual strongly affiliated with the great Jedi Master Yoda. Unwilling to deliver such an innocent and precious lifeform into Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) malicious hands of The Imperial Remnant, Mando forms a bond with the child hoping that one day they may find safety together. Mando takes on the great quest of searching for any remaining Jedi in the universe so Grogu can be with his own kin. Their journey is filled with surprising turns, meeting a plethora of characters before having an epic duel with Moff Gideon himself; after Mando disarms him and acquires the powerful Darksaber -an ancient lightsaber that once belonged to the ruler of Mandalorian home planet-, their adventure reaches its peak. Ultimately, Mando and Grogu are presented with the opportunity to meet Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). He offers to take Grogu and instruct him in the traditions of The Jedi. After a series of interstellar adventures, Mando bids farewell to Grogu by flouting one of his clan’s holiest rules; he displays his face for the first -and perhaps definitive- time before the child he raised.

After a heartbreaking goodbye, Mando and Grogu were destined to reunite in the 2021 television show The Book of Boba Fett. One could call this season 2.5 as it plays such an important role for Mando’s story arc. After venturing back into bounty hunting with Boba Fett, he finds himself reunited with his clan leader – the Armorer- who is now struggling to keep her culture alive amidst growing turmoil. When she discovers that he took off his helmet – which symbolizes strength and honor among their people- she casts him out until he can restore his reputation by traveling to Mandalore where they originate from. Mando’s next mission must wait until Season 3 as he is commissioned by Boba Fett to confront the Pike crime family. His best mate, Grogu abandons his Jedi training and joins him on this adventure- now with a powerful weapon and an alluring N-1 Starfighter, Mando is fully prepared for what lies ahead of him! Together they will embark on the exciting journey filled with thrilling peril.

Grogu

Grogu—or more affectionately known by fans as “Baby Yoda”—may be a silent companion on The Mandalorian, but he has certainly made his mark. Though Grogu may appear to be an infant and still act childlike, the truth is that this little guy is actually around fifty years old! Not much information exists about Grogu’s past; we do know however that before Order 66 was unleashed and destroyed the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, someone had been caring for him there.

While a number of other noteworthy Jedi managed to flee the massacre, Grogu somehow survived and was taken captive by some bandits before being saved by Mando. As he shares the same species as Master Yoda, Grogu is incredibly strong in the force yet still unable to masterfully wield it – an aspect that draws attention from Imperial Remnant forces. However, with his powerful protector now shielding him from danger, Grogu can pursue fulfilling his destiny without fear or worry.

When Grogu met Luke Skywalker, the training quickly commenced. Although not a master yet, he significantly improved in the Force compared to his former self and can now defend himself better. However, he’s uncomfortable with this Jedi concept of non-attachment as it means saying goodbye to Mando whom he misses immensely. Because of that, Luke gives him an option; either continue training without seeing Mando or go back and halt any further coaching sessions. With the choice made, Grogu rejoins Mando during their fight with the Pikes on Tatooine. Ecstatic to be reunited with his adoptive father, Grogu will no doubt look forward to unfolding a new chapter of thrilling adventures! Despite Moff Gideon being behind bars now, there is still a chance that they may face danger as the Empire could return at any moment.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Giancarlo Esposito has solidified his place as a renowned actor in television, most notably for embodying heinous villains on shows like Breaking Bad (2008-2013) and The Boys (2019-). His grand entrance during the last episodes of Season 1 was just the beginning – soon enough he graced us with his presence within the epic Star Wars universe. As chaos ensued after Emperor Palpatine’s demise in Return of The Jedi (1983), it became evident that an influential leader had to step up if any hope remained for galactic order. Enter Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon; a powerful figure who fought tooth and nail to keep The Empire alive against all odds!

Unveiled from the shadows, Moff Gideon emerged as a key leader behind the expansion of The Imperial Remnant. His most notorious accomplishment was during The Siege of Mandalore and known by many Mandalorians as the Night of a Thousand Tears – A mass slaughter that decimated thousands upon thousands of innocent lives on their home planet, turning it into an uninhabitable wasteland. Furthermore, Gideon claimed what is perhaps one of the most sacred artifacts to have ever been created by Mandallorian people: The Darksaber.

Beyond the task of reconstructing his Empire with Dark Troopers, a highly lethal breed of Stormtrooper droids, Gideon had also set out to capture Grogu – an infant Force-sensitive being. But even after devising multiple schemes in order to obtain him, Gideon’s attempts were thwarted by a brave and determined Mando leaving this genocidal Moff empty handed. Upon Luke’s appearance, Gideon was overcome with fright and sought to eliminate Grogu before taking his own life. Fortunately, he was restrained and handed into the custody of the New Republic. Although we don’t yet know what will become of Gideon or if he’ll be able to break away from them, one thing is for certain – vengeance on Mando and Grogu looms in his future.

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Katee Sackhoff, widely acclaimed for her role as Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009), is back to bring life to the fierce Bo-Katan Kryze. Since first appearing on screen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008–2020), she has been a complex character; initially working with Death Watch – an organization who desired to overthrow Mandalore’s peaceful ruling government and revert its people their former warrior roots – whilst also part of House Kryze and sibling of Duchess Satine herself! Bo Katan was never just another henchman though; intrigue clung tightly around this strong female figure from the moment we met her.

Bo-Katan maintained her loyalty to Death Watch’s leader and Darksaber bearer, Pre Vizsla (Jon Favreau), as long as she deemed their cause just. But once they formed an ambiguous alliance with Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) everything changed. Ultimately, Maul challenged Vizsla for control of Death Watch and won; this compelled Bo-Katan and a handful of other individuals to revolt against the Sith Lord. Henceforward, Bo-Katan joined forces with Mandalorians and Jedi allies in order to beat back Maul’s army – though it costed her dearly when her sister Satine perished in the process.

Bo-Katan’s fight against the Mandalorian sect in Star Wars: Rebels (2014 – 2018) came to a triumphant conclusion when she acquired mastery of the Darksaber and declared herself Queen of Mandalore.

Bo-Katan’s rule swiftly came to an end after The Night of a Thousand Tears ruined her home, and she possibly lost the Darksaber to Moff Gideon. With only several followers left, Bo-Katan spent days on end hunting down Gideon with one purpose in mind: revenge and recovering the Darksaber. Her journey for retribution ultimately leads her to Mando who is seemingly her best opportunity at bringing Gideon down.

Bo-Katan’s plan was successful, but not as expected. Mando successfully defeated and disarmed Gideon in battle, claiming the Darksaber according to Mandalorian tradition. Bo-Katan is pleased that justice will prevail for Gideon, yet she knows the only way to gain possession of the Darksaber is through a victorious combat with her former ally. Will these two remain allies or become adversaries? We’ll find out when Season 3 debuts!

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

The iconic action star of Rocky (1976) and Predator (1987), Carl Weathers, returns to the screen as Greef Karga. He is Mando’s boss on Navarro – a vast and brutal world located in the Outer Rim. Once upon a time, all Greef cared about was money; his avarice drove him and his bounty hunter guild to attempt murder when Mando refused to surrender Grogu, an innocent child, into Imperial captivity. Greef was set to collect the considerable bounty on Grogu, but ultimately this small being would save his life through force healing – which transformed Greef’s entire perspective. Subsequently, he assisted Mando and Grogu in evading Gideon’s forces. With his newfound wealth and authority, Greef established Navarro as a much-improved place to live by investing in beneficial educational systems among other essential requirements. We were granted with a quick glance at Navarro during Season 3; it had already become an even more prosperous paradise that has completely changed from its previously uninhabitable volcanic terrain!

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Emily Swallow (Castlevania) as The Armorer is perhaps one of the most enigmatical figures in The Mandalorian. She serves as a shaman and spiritual guide to Mando’s clan, imparting religious counsel while also crafting armor upgrades from Beskar – an indestructible metal that even blocks lightsabers! As leader of the Children of the Watch, her presence allows for strength and protection among them all.

Despite enduring the loss of many of her friends when Gideon launched his troops to Navarro, she remains loyal to Mandalorian orthodoxy. Even though Mando has been excommunicated from their congregation, she might still lend a hand in season 3 – one can hope!

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Sadly, Mando has lost The Armorer’s aid but he still can count on Amy Sedaris’ character Peli Motto for help. She is a formidable gearhead and her Pit Droids and BD unit knows how to mend almost any type of vessel in the hangar of Tatooine. He met her during his first journey there where she taught him lessons regarding parenting while repairing his ship – which was later destroyed anyway! But that didn’t stop Peli from coming through once more as she showed him an exquisite Naboo Starfighter afterwards.

Mando’s Clone Wars relic needed some light repairs, but when he took it for a spin, the only phrase that accurately depicted this ship was magical. Peli persists to offer assistance to Mando in Season 3 of The Mandalorian series by gifting him his own astromech droid which strikingly resembled Luke Skywalker’s robot companion from A New Hope (1977).

Christopher Lloyd as TBD

Long-awaited news broke in March 2022: Christopher Lloyd, the legendary star of Back to the Future trilogy, was joining Star Wars! Everyone’s curiosity is piqued as speculation swirls about his role. Will he be a hero? A villain? An unseen Jedi or Sith Lord? It doesn’t matter – regardless of who or what he plays, it’s high time that this great actor joined forces with one of pop culture’s most beloved franchises.

Other Characters Who Could Appear in Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 2 and the premier of The Book of Boba Fett brought a wave of new cameos, such as Luke Skywalker, Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano and more. These episodes also marked the first live-action appearance for popular characters from the Star Wars franchise like Black Krrsantan and Cad Bane. Needless to say, it’s highly likely that the next season of The Mandalorian will be filled with unexpected cameos. We already know Babu Frik from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) is returning – and who knows who else might show up? Could we get a third appearance by Bill Burr as Mayfield? It certainly looks promising!