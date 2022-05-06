Director Sam Raimi Reveals that there will be a lot of “Doctor Strange 2” Cut Scenes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the shortest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date, clocking in at just 126 minutes with credits.

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s sequel solo film moves at a quick pace to power through a reality-bending narrative that travels to numerous distinct worlds, introduces several key new characters, makes some jaw-dropping cameos and is a self-contained tale that is both contained and massive at the same time from the first shot.

With so many reshoots happening late last year, it’s clear that a lot of footage will have been cut during the production’s early phases, with director Sam Raimi conceding in an interview with Collider that there is a significant amount of deleted material yet to see the light of day.

“I’m trying to remember what Marvel is including in the deleted scenes. It’s really going to be their decision, but I know that there are at least two or three deleted scenes that will be included. I don’t know the full extent of them though.”

The deleted scenes are more than likely to be included as part of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness home video release, or as a special feature when the spooky second chapter in the former surgeon’s tale debuts on Disney Plus after no doubt taking down the competition at the box office for several weeks.