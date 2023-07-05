Director of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Updates Disney+ Plans for Spinoff Series

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: The Latest Adventure

Lucasfilm has made a triumphant return to the big screen with their latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, marking their first major release since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Departing from the world of lightsabers, this installment of the Indiana Jones franchise has hit theaters, receiving a range of mixed reviews and a box office debut that fell below expectations. While there were initial discussions about a spinoff series for Disney+ set in the Indiana Jones universe, it was later confirmed that the project was no longer being developed by the company. Since then, there has been limited discussion about the canceled series. However, James Mangold, the director of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, recently shared an update on the spinoff during an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, shedding light on what could have been.

Mangold revealed, “I had a look at what they were developing for that show, but I believe it was purely speculative whether the series would come to fruition. It was set in the same world, but it was not directly connected to Indiana Jones.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brings back the iconic Harrison Ford for one last thrilling adventure. The film, which premiered on June 30th, follows Dr. Jones as he teams up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in a race against sinister forces to secure a powerful artifact. They find themselves up against the enigmatic Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen. The star-studded cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Directed by James Mangold, this installment is said to be Ford’s final appearance as the beloved archaeologist.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently exclusively available in theaters.

