Did Norman Reedus Just Slip-Up and Reveal the Name of His New ‘The Walking Dead’ Series?

Norman Reedus, the famous actor, photographer and author is most recognized for his starring role as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. When this series concluded back in November 2022, it did not mean that was the end of Daryl’s story – he will be reprising his part in an upcoming spinoff! Rumored to be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (although there may possibly have been a change of name!), viewers can look forward to seeing more from one of the main characters who has captivated us since 2010.

With the upcoming spinoff, Daryl will be taken on an unexpected journey to France. In the flagship series’ finale episode, he was seen driving off his motorcycle in search of adventures and potential news about Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln). His hopes were crushed as he long believed that there had been a bridge explosion resulting in Rick’s death. However, upon viewing the last episode of this beloved show, it became evident that his friend is still alive!

During his Jimmy Kimmel Live visit in October 2022, Reedus expressed immense enthusiasm for the new series and proposed that it should simply hold Daryl Dixon’s name.

When Reeddus posted the new photo to Instagram, a captivating title emerged. With prosthetics for both Daryl and the unnamed character Camille in view, fans have speculated that “Raise the Dead” could be an indication of what’s to come from The Walking Dead: Dead City series starring Daryl himself. Could this simply be a working title? Or perhaps something more permanent is coming our way!

A photo posted by Norman Reedus on his Instagram story shows prosthetics for Daryl and a character named “Camille” set to appear in #TWD #DarylDixon Interestingly, “Raise the Dead” seems to be the working title or new name to the spin-off series. pic.twitter.com/z9GXzOTUuf — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) February 1, 2023

Daryl Dixon spinoff series

According to Reedus, audiences should prepare for an entirely different experience from The Walking Dead in his new series. He has characterized it as a “reset” rather than merely a continuation of the show, with its own distinct tone, lighting and soundscapes designed to separate spin-offs like this apart from the original series.

Daryl Dixon spinoff synopsis:

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Fans of The Walking Dead are in for a treat! Daryl Dixon, or Raise the Dead is scheduled to release during 2023’s second half. Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis have already been casted as Isabella and Quinn respectively – guaranteeing an entertaining viewing experience ahead!